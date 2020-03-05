Bullets Awards stimulate players’ great performance

By Mphatso John Sam, MANA

The Red Carpet Awards, which Nyasa Big Bullets have initiated, have translated into great performance by the team because every player strives to be recognised by the end of the season.

Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Administration Officer, Albert Chigoga said this on Wednesday at a media briefing on the upcoming Bullets Red Carpet Awards Gala slated for Friday at the College of Medicine Sports Complex that will award its outstanding players in the 2019 season.

“Whatever we do for the players at Bullets is aimed at impacting to the performance of the club,” Chigoga said.

“Every player wants to win and the players must impress the supporters for them to win and also the performance should impact to the success of the club.

“The awards are yielding huge benefits for the club because every player is fighting and working extra hard to make sure that they beat the others and in so doing, the club is winning because every player is performing to his best ability.”

While admitting delay in starting the voting process attributing it to system development failure by telecommunication companies, Chigoga said they are impressed with the overwhelming response from its supporters.

“Bullets supporters are always anxious to pull a fast one and as of now the voting is in process.

“A number of supporters have started voting and some are voting twice or more. Though we started late, we are moving in the right direction.”

Chigoga said unlike last year where it used a different approach of choosing awardees, this year and the years to come, Bullets will be using the voting process of SMS.

He said in this year’s event, supporters must send the name of their favourite player to 441 using both Airtel and TNM network lines for the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, striker and also player of the season at a cost of K50 for each SMS.

Chigoga said the 2019 Bullets Red Carpet Awards will not involve its reserve side as it was for the 2018 season.

According to Chigoga, a Corporate Table tickets is going at K500,000; Platinum tickets at K50,000; Gold at K30,000; Silver at K20,000 and K10,000 for Maule tickets.

Tickets are available at College of Medicine Sports Complex or Bullets Club House.

The first event for 2018 season, the team’s captain John Lanjesi emerged Best Defender and Player of the Season.