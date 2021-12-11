Bruno Kantiki elected as new Malawi UK Military Community chairperson

Immediate past chairperson Tobie with Kantiki (left) and Chokotho

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawian British soldier, Staff Sergeant Bruno Kantiki — who rose to prominence last year when he carried out a 100-mile walking challenge to raise funds to procure personal protective equipment (PPEs) for Malawian frontline CoVID-19 health care workers, has been elected as chairperson of Malawi UK Military Community (MUMCo).

Kantiki, who was deputy to immediate past chairperson Sheila Banda Tobie, becomes MUMCo’s third chairperson after what was described as a highly competitive contest between Kantiki against Anderson Chokotho — another serving soldier in the British Armed Forces.

Andy Chokotho is the vice-chairperson while Jack Chitedze is the treasurer to be deputised by Tawonga Nyirenda with Catherine Michongwe as secretary and Patrick Kamdaya as the deputy.

Communication director is Eve Nyirenda to be deputised by Chiukepo Lungu while executive members are Ipyana Mbango, Alex Chilenje, Takondwa Chirambo, Joma Mpakula, Eric Chitedze and Richard Gondwe.

According to immediate past chairperson Tobie, the election was handled by a commission headed by Fides Kachale that took place at the home of the British Army’s 19th Regiment Royal Artillery in Larkhill United Kingdom and followed by “a well-received” MUMCo gala function at Antrobus Hotel in Amesbury.

“The event was also patronized by representative from the Gambia United Kingdom Forces Community and the Cameroon British Soldiers’ Association,” Tobie said.

Some of the achievements Tobie is touted include MUMCo’s challenge last year in which its members run 7,000 miles to raise £7,000 for health care workers in Malawi during the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Another good gesture from MUMCo within UK was helping to raise over £800,000 for the Royal British Legion at the London Poppy appeal where the group led three London underground train stations collection sites.

The PPEs, worth over K8 million for frontline healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients in Malawi, was presented in July last year that isolation gowns, infrared thermos, N95 masks, surgical masks, goggles, pulse oximeters, protective suits and heavy duty PVC.

The gesture was done in cognizance that the CoVID-19 devastating effect was not just in communities but also on the healthcare systems was at risk.

The grouping also received overwhelming support from both the British public and fellow soldiers in UK and also in Malawi.

After his feat of 100 miles walking challenge, Malawi Heritage UK rewarded Kantiki for his ‘Outstanding Positive Community Engagement’ that helped procure N95 masks, face shields, 3-ply facemasks, examination gloves, disposable gowns and Infrared thermometers — which were donated to Kameza isolation centre in Blantyre.

The presentation was done by members of Kantinki’s family through the Gogo Kantiki Foundation — a registered charity which cares for orphans and vulnerable children in Zomba District — which Bruno founded.

The Certificate of Recognition was Malawi Heritage UK’s way of encouraging positive engagement in the diaspora. Malawi Heritage UK is an organisation that promotes Malawi engagement in the diaspora focusing on culture awareness and integration.

It takes cognizance that there is a huge population of Malawians living in the UK and that there are a lot of British-born Malawians most of whom know very little about Malawi history.