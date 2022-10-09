Bruce Lee movies on GOtv Supa this month of October as MultiChoice provides more choices to customers’ viewing experiences

The legendary Bruce Lee

By Duncan Mlanjira

For those that are of the old school entertainment packages, they are at home this month of October with GOtv Supa as Studio Universal is bringing superstar movies back to the screen, that include those by legendary Bruce Lee.

Bruce Lee only acted in six movies: “The Big Boss’ (1971); ‘Fist of Fury’ (1972); ‘Way of The Dragon’ (1973) — where he fought Chuck Norris in the last combat scene; ‘Enter the Dragon’ (1973); ‘The Game of Death’ (1978) — which Bruce Lee look alike finished.

Bruce Lee died young in 1973 aged only 32 like other legends in the name of Bob Marley (36) and Tupac Shakur (25). He had just finished filming ‘Enter the Dragon’ but six days before its release, he succumbed to complications due to intense training methods.

What is very special about Bruce Lee and ‘Enter the Dragon’ is that it grossed US$400 million in revenue worldwide and in modern terms that would be the equivalent of US$2 billion — cementing Bruce Lees name as a legend.

The Game of Death was released posthumously and finished by a Bruce Lee look-a-like using footage that Lee had pre-recorded in an abandoned movie project.

Tragedy struck twice in the Lee family as his son Bradon Lee died accidently on set aged only 28. He has two movies to his credit — ‘Show Down in Little Tokyo’ and ‘Rapid Fire’. He died filming ‘The Crow’ after being shot accidentally by a prop gun that had live bullets.

