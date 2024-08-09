British High Commissioner satisfied with Meteorological Department’s operations

* Weather forecasts and DCCMS systems are particularly essential to farmers about climate change for future planning

By Petro Mkandawire, MANA

British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie has expressed satisfaction with the operations of the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS), saying it provides accurate weather forecasts accessible to everyone across the country.

She said the weather forecasts and DCCMS systems are particularly essential to farmers about climate change for future planning and preparation of the agricultural calendar.

Ritchie was speaking yesterday during a tour of the DCCMS in Blantyre to appreciate how the department operates and how they disseminate information to their end users.

She said during the tragedy and the devastation of Tropical Cyclone Freddy they saw how important it was to have DCCMS as the weather forecasts helped people evacuate their villages and get to safer places.

She added that farmers understand the impact of climate on their crop production and livelihoods easily through community engagement to plan easily for their agricultural activities.

“I have met the most dedicated team of people who are really passionate about their job,” she said. “As we see increased climate shocks affecting Malawi, DCCMS has a real vision for how it can get out there and tell the country about the importance of weather forecast and how farmers can utilize it in boosting agricultural activities.”

She added that it is critical to witness the partnership between the British High Commission and DCCMS that demonstrates the importance of contacts and information sharing, encouraging other partners supporting the Department.

She pledged that the British High Commission is geared to upgrade studio equipment used at the DCCMS to disseminate information.

Director for DCCMS, Lucy Mtilatila said the UK Meterological Office has been providing support to their department, citing the 20 years support it has enjoyed including the setting up of the Television Studio which helps in broadcasting of climate change information to the end users.

“Our work is to inform people and share messages related to climate and give warnings, the UK support helps us reach as many people as possible and we will continue doing our best to make sure that the disseminated information is accurate and perfect for people to utilize it,” Mtilatila said.

Ritchie was taken on a tour of the national meteorological centre, communication server room and DCCMS Television Studio where she presented yesterday’s weather forecast for the country.