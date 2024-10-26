‘Bring on the Heroes Tournament Zitto Phillips’; encourages basketball legend Daud Suleman

* This jersey right here, changed my life. I wasn’t good enough to play in this team, at this time, but surely I was knocking on the door; circa 1991/92

By Duncan Mlanjira

Basketball legend, Daud Suleman has encouraged fellow legend Zitto Phillips’ suggestion that the sport’s enthusiasts should organise a Heroes Tournament to honour, appreciate and celebrate contributions that fallen legends made in basketball should not to be forgotten.

Suleman, who is rose to become one of the country’s greatest basketball players at the heart of some of the legends that passed on, joins several in supporting the idea for the glamorous event that Zitto is proposing.

Suleman was roused by the picture of Malawi national basketball team colours that Maravi Express used in the article highlighting Zitto quest, saying: “This jersey right here, changed my life. I wasn’t good enough to play in this team, at this time, but surely I was knocking on the door; circa 1991/92.

“Watching this team play, sitting next to Peterson Zembani at the Malcon Gymnasium, we encouraged each other to wear this one day!

“Stuff that dreams are made of — bring on the Heroes Tournament, I hope I make the team, this time around!” said the Director General of Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

Kondwani George Jr Mkandawire also supports Zitto’s “great idea”, pledging that he “will support the effort in the best way possible”.

After responses on his Facebook page were in agreement that it is a brilliant suggestion, Zitto is suggesting that a committee should be formed to suggest, organise and look for sponsorship — which he suggests that everyone should help so that it could be multiple sponsors, donors, etc).

He further proposes that the Heroes Tournament could be held on a long weekend so it can be a 2-day event and have several games with several categories — such as madala team, young madalas, ladies, juniors and the elite or All Stars game and close with a reception/party — “as it used to be at a convenient place”.

“Let’s make something special for these brothers!” he said mentioning stars such as Motto Khama, James Brown Gwaza, Allan Ngosi, Dennis Ngosi, Keller Zimpita, Adolf Onions, Mackson Kazombo, Harold Mvula, Maxwell Kamakoko, George Sembereka, Ted Mtambo, Bester Namputha, Humphrey Chipiringu, great radio personality Davies Mussa (aka Ada DE) as well as well as former Vice-President, late Saulos Klaus Chilima.

Others were Raymond Misomali who passed on in a bus accident enroute to Blantyre for basketball tournament, Paul Chinchen, Davies Mussa (Ada DE), Tikhala Chibwana, Kankan Jekete, Young Chingota, Willy, Maria, Richard Mwase, Edwin Meleke, Clifford Kamanga, Cuthbert Mtawali (Chichiri & Chancol, this one you could never argue with him) — “grand memories!”

Responding to Daud Suleman’s post, Ken Ndanga said: “There was a time basketball was big news and we and your name cannot miss on this wall. Of course Zitto Phillips zinali nkhani zina. In Blantyre Youth Centre was the mecca. Do you remember that boy, Madano Thepetheya from Blantyre?”

Mtende Nzunda added: “Stuff of legends no doubt. You made strides in Malawi basketball that are unmatched.”

In February this year, Chimango Vincent Munthali posted a video on Facebook of Suleman mentoring young basketball players at Bingu National Stadium.

He wrote as caption: “There’s nothing quite like the force of passion. It was inspiring to witness MACRA DG Daud Elvin Suleman, a basketball legend in Malawi, dedicating time to mentor young basketball players at Bingu Stadium.

“At Mpira Mmudzi Mwathu, we cherish the commitment of legends like him who give back to their communities by nurturing future talents. DG, you’ve earned yourself a personalised MMM jersey!

“There is this other lady Lisungu, you also deserve one from us. We appreciate you, madam — busy is not a good enough excuse for not showing up for the things you are passionate about.”