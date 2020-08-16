Brian Banda describes his appointment to State House as ‘A Call to Serve’

By Duncan Mlanjira

The country’s most popular TV and radio talk show host, Brian Banda has described his return to the State House as press secretary for President Lazarus Chakwera as ‘A Call to Serve’.

Writing on his Facebook profile, Brian thanked President Chakwera for greatly entrusting him with this huge responsibility.

“To all colleagues in the media in Malawi, I want you to know that you have a friend at the State House,” he said. “I do realize the need to have a vibrant media fraternity if the servant leadership His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera talks about is to bear fruits.



“As Oscar Auliq-ice once said, ‘Independence of the media, freedom of the press, freedom of expression and the right of access to information are vital if the media are to be able to perform their watchdog function in a democratic society governed by the rule of law’.

And let us not forget: respect for the rule of law is one of the fundamental pillars of this President’s agenda. As I join the President’s team I will rely on your support.

“This is the only country we have and it is our duty, all of us, to rebuild it with our own hands. Let us join the President in creating “Malawi wokomera tonse”.

“I am going to the State House as your servant, destined to serve you all. When my time there is over, I will return to the only place I have called home, the newsroom, and will continue right from where I have stopped.

“Let us all join hands to build a new and better Malawi,” he said, signing off as “Your Most Obedient Servant”.

Brian served the same post during Joyce Banda’s era, was working for Times Group and in most of his Times TV and Radio programmes he and his guests were leaning very much towards Malawi Congress Party and its Tonse Alliance during the 2019 tripartite elections as well as the fresh presidential election that ushered in Chakwera.

Other appointments made on Saturday, August 15 include most popular musician Lucius Banda as special advisor to the President on arts and the youth as well as Martha Chikuni as head of media marketing.

Overstone Kondowe is special advisor to the President on people living with albinism & disabilities while Rev. Brian Kamwendo as special advisor on religious affairs to be deputised by Sheikh Hashim Abbas.

Major Precious Muhara Gausi has been appointed as assistant Aide-de-Camp in the State House’s department of security services while Solomon Kaputa is State House director of information & communication technology (ICT).

Some of the public appointments made by Chakwera since he came to power are the Ministers:

* Richard Chimwendo Banda (Homeland Security)

* Eisenhower Mkaka (Minister of Foreign Affairs)

* Ulemu Msungama (Sports)

* Lobin C. Lowe (Agriculture)

* Felix Mlusu (Finance)

* Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda (Health)

* Ken Kandodo (Labour)

* Newton Kambala (Energy)

* Nancy Tembo (Forestry & Natural Resources)

* Sosten Gwengwe (Trade)

* Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma (Agriculture; Deputy)

* Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa (Education; Deputy)

* Halima Alima Daud (Local Govt; Deputy)

Others are:

* John Bizwick (MRA Commissioner General)

* Wilson Banda (RBM Governor)

* Zangazanga Chikhosi (Chief Secretary to Government)

* Colleen Zamba (Chief Advisor on Sustainable Development Goals and International Relations)

* Dr. Samson Lembani (Chief Advisor on Public Policy and Governance)

* Chancellor Kaferapanjira (Chief Economic Advisor)

* Chris Chaima Banda (Chief Advisor on Strategy and Manifesto Implementation)

* Prince Kapondamgaga (Chief of Staff, State Residences)

* Lexten Kachama (Deputy Chief of Staff State House)