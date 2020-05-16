Brazilian Ronaldo is the best of all, says Eto’o as he names the best and next star in world football

By Anye Nde Nsoh, kick442.com

Retired Cameroon international, Samuel Eto’o has described Brazilian forward Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima as the best striker of all time.

The four times African Player of the Year was speaking to AS indicating his admiration for him and naming himself a one of the best strikers.

“The best of all was Ronaldo, ‘O Fenomeno’,” Eto’o said. “I have such great respect and admiration for him.

“Then there are a lot of us who come up behind him, and I’d include myself among them.”

Ronaldo, nicknamed ‘El Fenomeno’ has been crowned twice as Ballon d’or winner in 1997 and 2002.

During his football days, the 43-year-old played for FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSV and Inter Milan, scoring hundreds of goals.

During his 18-year football career, he won two FIFA World Cups in 1997 and 2020. He was also crowned FIFA player of the year thrice.

Eto’o named the six-time Ballon D’or winner and former teammate Leonel Messi as best current active player while Kylian Mbappe as Messi’s future successor.

“The best current players? I’d have to go with Lionel Messi, who’s more experienced, and Kylian Mbappe, who’s the youngster making the biggest impression.

“I think he’s going to be the chief global star in the years to come.”

The 38-year-old Cameroonian was a goal scoring machine during his football career days and he has chosen his best goal being at the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2003 against Brazil.

“It was the first time my mother had come to see a game at the stadium and I was able to say, ‘Thanks, Mum,’ with a message written on a T-shirt.”

Samuel Eto’o scored 54 league goals making 133 appearances for Real Mallorca, and 108 goals in 144 games for FC Barcelona.

He recorded 162 LaLiga goals in 277 appearances. Eto’o retired from football in 2019 after a 22-year.

Meanwhile, French football legend Thierry Henry has showered words of praises on Eto’o, his former club colleague.

Speaking in a recent interview on French media, Henry who spent three years with Eto’o at Barcelona, stated category that Eto’o goes beyond an African legend and is a global football legend.

“He was very committed in training,he gives his all. He was a talented player, Cameroon should be proud of him” Henry averred.

Considered as one of the most talented African players of all-time, Eto’o arrived Europe in the late 90’s as an untidy teenage talent.

By 2000 the then Real Madrid forward introduced himself in the the world as one for the future seeping a treble of trophies for club and country.

Eto’o’s success with the Lions and desire to do more for his club pushed him out of Real Madrid to Mallorca where he continued his development.

After four great years at Mallorca and a second AFCON title for Cameroon, the Olympic Gold medalist switched to the Camp Nou.

Eto’o scored one of Barcelona’s goal they defeated Henry’s Arsenal to claim the 2006 UEFA Champions League trophy.

Henry joined Eto’o the next summer at the club forming a fierce trident with the Cameroonian and young Lionel Messi.

Their time together was a memorable one for the players and fans of the club. Henry still relish these moments of glory with Eto’o.

“Samuel Eto’o Fils is extraordinary. Playing alongside Eto’o was a great experience.

“He is irreplaceable. He won back to back trebles with Barcelona and Inter Milan. He is an African football legend and a world football legend,” Henry said.

Henry and Eto’o won the treble in the 2009 season at Barcelona before he left for Inter Milan where he repeated the trick in the 2010 season eliminating a Barcelona side with Henry en route to the final.—Additional reporting by Angu Lesley, kick442.com