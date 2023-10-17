Brave Hearts, Arkangels crowned CDHIB Sozobal Money-in-the-Bank champions

CDHIB Chief Credit Officer Sunganani Mkandawire handing over the trophy to Arkangels captain Nomsa Zobo

* Brave Hearts beat CDHIB 45-52 in the semifinal stage before they thrashed Central Knights 75-42 in the final

* Arkangels beat Cobbe 33-41 in the semifinal and went on to clinch the trophy following a 53-38 victory over Brave Hearts Ladies

By Victor Singano Jnr

Lilongwe-based basketball giants, Brave Hearts men’s team and Arkangels ladies side have emerged champions of the 2023 CDH Investment Bank ‘Money In The Bank’ Southern Zone Basketball (Sozobal) Money-in-the-Bank invitation tournament.

The three-day K15 million competition brought together a total of 16 men’s and ladies basketball teams from Northern, Central and Southern Regions and hosted at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) indoor court in Blantyre — that commenced last Friday and got concluded on Sunday.

During the competition, Brave Hearts managed to claim the championship after beating team sponsored CDHIB 45-52 in the semifinal stage before they thrashed Central Knights 75-42 in the final.

In the ladies category, Arkangels beat Cobbe 33-41 in the semifinal and went on to clinch the trophy following a 53-38 victory over Brave Hearts Ladies.

Speaking after the tournament, Sozobal general secretary, Dumisani Kawiya expressed his satisfaction with the tournament which he described as successful and one of the remarkable competition which has helped a lot in improving performance of teams.

Kawiya further said the tournament brought a number of surprises as some of the teams which were regarded as favourites failed to stand the heat after being knocked out in early stages — a development which he considered as a sign that the sport is growing up in the country and that every team had proper preparations.

“The competition has been quite interesting, intense and marvel to watch because each and every team fought hard knowing that there is alot of money at stake.

“I must thank CDHIB for the sponsorship because it has made teams to improve their skills and it is our plea to other companies to emulate the gesture shown by CDHIB by coming in and partner with basketball because we have talent and bright future in basketball but we lack sponsorship,” Kawiya said.

Brave Hearts assistant coach, Dominic Munyenyembe expressed his happiness for winning the tournament which he attributed team work as the major secret to their success.

Munyenyembe also praised Sozobal for securing the sponsorship which he said it is playing a big role in uplifting the sport of basketball.

“These competitions are very crucial and as a country we need to have more other partners like CDHIB as they help in building exposure among athletes which at the end will also assist the country to produce strong national teams that can compete well at international level,” said Munyenyembe.

Arkangels player Nomsa Zobo said winning the competition has been one of her dream which has come into reality.

For being crowned champions Brave Hearts and Arkangels pocketed K2.5 million each.