Botswana President Boko pledges to support Malawi’s mining sector

By Eunice Disi Lole, Patience Longwe & Rosalia Kapiri, MANA

Visiting President of the Republic of Botswana, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko has pledged his country’s willingness to support and drill Malawi in the area of mining, by offering skills and expertise in order to boost the sector and to see to it that the economy advances.

He said this yesterday at Kamuzu Palace after holding bilateral talks with his host, President Lazarus Chakwera and as one way of strengthening the two countries’ bilateral relations, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed in Trade and aquaculture, among others, to allow free flow of trading between the two countries.

“Word has been spoken today affirming that which has been spoken before, examples have been enacted,” said Duma.

“It is now time for transformative action that speaks to the growth of our economies, to the rise of the continent and to the transformation of the lives of our people, we solemnly commit here and now and into the future.” he said.

Later in the evening, Chakwera hosted his guest to state banquet at Kamuzu Palace, where President Boko reflected on the challenges that come with the pursuit of democracy, using Malawi as an example of resilience and justice.

He praised Malawi’s military and judiciary for standing firm during a contested election, where the people’s will prevailed.

“The courage of the army to defend the people’s right to express discontent, and the jurisprudential acumen of the judges who upheld justice, are shining examples of the democratic spirit we must all protect,” he said.

On his part, Chakwera expressed his hope to learn from Botswana as the two countries strive to strengthen their bilateral relations in order to bolster their economies.

He added that Boko’s visit has given Malawi and Botswana an opportunity to renew their partnership in growing and developing their economies and culture to bravely meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“My desire is to see growth in trade between our countries and also to see Malawi learn from Botswana’s experience in diamond governance in order to structure our own mineral sector and Sovereign Wealth Fund through the Mining Company and Mining Authority, which have already been set up.”

He further said his desire is to explore how the two countries can work together on Malawi’s agriculture, tourism and mining (ATM) strategy in boosting productivity and bringing those products to manufacturing and value-addition.

At the state banquet, Chakwera hailed Boko as a visionary, democrat, and pan-Africanist leader who shares Malawi’s values of democracy, good governance, and development.

He highlighted Botswana’s friendship with Malawi dating back to 1966, when both countries gained independence: “We honour you because you are a progressive and forward looking leader, anxious to propel Africa into the future of all things, as demonstrated by the fact that within less than six months of being in office, you oversaw the launch of Botswana’s first satellite into space.”

With a touch of humour, Chakwera also acknowledged Botswana’s men’s national football team, which has accompanied Boko for the celebrations.

“We’ll have to wait and see which one of us is the happier President at the end of 90 minutes,” he joked, referring to a friendly football match scheduled for Malawi’s Independence Day.

Boko, who is in Malawi on a three day state visit from yesterday, is the guest of honour for the Malawi’s 61st Independence Anniversary Celebrations today at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Soon after his arrival President Boko was granted the freedom of Lilongwe City at Lilongwe Civic Offices, where Mayor Esther Sagawa presented him with a ceremonial key to the city.

President Boko expressed gratitude for the invitation to be part of the country’s 61st Independence celebrations and the warm reception in Malawi, with the respectful behaviour of the people.

“I am humbled indeed to receive the key handed to me by the mayor, and I accept all the benefits and privileges that come with it, to enjoy the city of Lilongwe and to interact with the kind people of Malawi,” he said.

Mayor Sagawa said it was a great honour to award Boko the freedom of the city status, saying: “Please don’t hesitate to come back and explore the unique features of Mother Nature that surround our city.”—Reporting from Civic Offices by Pempho Kantayeni, MANA; pictures by Patricia Kapulula & Donald Zimba, MANA; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express