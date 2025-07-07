Botswana President Boko concludes State Visit by paying homage to former President late Kamuzu Banda at his Mausoleum

* As well as visiting Malawi Parliament where he planted a soldier tree within the precincts, symbolising goodwill and environmental stewardship

* We are stronger today because we have met to deepen the relationship between our two countries, he said

By Nyandema Mhango & Sellah Singini, MANA

President of Botswana, Advocate Gideon Duma Boko on Monday morning concluded his three-day State Visit to Malawi by making a courtesy call Malawi’s Parliament and Kamuzu Mausoleum in Lilongwe.

At the Parliament, Boko was led by Speaker of National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara to her office where he signed in the visitors’ book before proceeding to plant a tree within the august house’s precincts, symbolising goodwill and environmental stewardship.

He then proceeded to the Kamuzu Mausoleum where he paid homage to the first President and founder of the Republic of Malawi, late Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, who died in November 1997.

At the Mausoleum, Boko was escorted by Minister of Local Government, Unity & Culture, Chimwendo Banda to Kamuzu Banda’s tomb to lay a wreath before the visiting President proceeded to Kamuzu Palace for his final engagement with his host, President Lazarus Chakwera.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Kamuzu Banda family, Ken Kandodo Banda, revealed plans to transform Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s Nguluyanawambe Residence into a museum and a library so that people can visit and embrace history.

At a joint media briefing, Chakwera hailed Boko for his words of encouragement to Malawians who have gone through a lot in the past five years, saying Malawi faced a series of challenges, starting with CoVID-19 in 2021, cholera outbreak in 2022 and a series of cyclones in the past five years.

“Then, they faced the loss of half of their food crops due to drought necessitated by El Niño weather conditions in 2024. And even now, as we speak in 2025, there is an Mpox outbreak that is spreading in our borders.”

Chakwera, however, said he is grateful to God and that, through His grace and through the resilience and the hard work of Malawians, the nation has not relented.

“We are still standing — we are still united and we are still hopeful and one of the graces of God that has helped us to stay on our feet and to stay on track with our focus on development across the country is our good relationship with our friends within the region.

“And I’m proud to say that the Republic of Botswana, its government, its people, have been a shining example in that regard. And I’m grateful that your visit, Mr. President, has put all of that solidarity on full display.”

On his part, President Boko hailed the relationship between the two countries, which began in 1966 and has persisted to date.

Boko said the two countries have gone through stages, phases and cycles in their political and economic development.

“We have faced challenges deep and complex,” he said. “We have had to wrestle with these challenges. We have had to survive in a geopolitical environment.

“We are stronger today because we have met to deepen the relationship between our two countries,” he said.—Edited by Maravi Express; Pictures by Arkangel Tembo, Patricia Kapulula & Kondwani Magombo, MANA