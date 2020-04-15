Botomani disputes Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19 draws K600,000 allowance for each meeting

By Fredrick Manda, MANA

Minister of Information, Civic education and Communication Technology, Mark Botomani has disputed reports that the Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19, in which he is a member, draws K600,000 as an allowance for each meeting.

Botomani said this to underscore the Government’s calls asking the general public to stop spreading fake news about Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He was speaking on Tuesday in Nkhotakota District when he visited the district to appreciate the level of preparedness in the fight against the cases of COVID-19.

“No member of the Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19 has ever drawn allowances since the committee was appointed by His Excellency the President, that was fake news and it remains fake.

“It is not only lies about allowances, but there are so many fake and exaggerated things about the Coronavirus — let us take this issue seriously. It is a crisis which we need to take as such,” he said.

He said the government is much committed to mobilise resources to deal with COVID-19 than drawing allowances as some people claim.

The minister has since advised members of the media to help fight the dissemination of fake news about the COVID-19 that he said could negatively affect many people.

Botomani further said he was impressed by Nkhotakota District on the pandemic’s preparedness.

He appreciated Nkhotakota District Health Office and stakeholders for their dedication, good structures and activities put up in place in the wake of Coronavirus and he urged the district authorities to increase dissemination of information so that messages about preventive measures reach the rural masses.

He then said government would soon start supplying more personal protective equipment (PPEs) in districts across the country.

Nkhotakota Director of Health and Social Services, Wezzie Mumba said they were well prepared to contain the spread of the virus, saying the hospital has started screening people who come in the district through the lake vessels.

She said they have so far screened 278 people.

Out of the 16 COVID-19 cases that Malawi has so far recorded, one is from Nkhotakota itself.