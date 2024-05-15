Both Wanderers and Silver cautious not to field their regular First XI in Kamuzu Day Celebrations Cup ahead of their TNM Super League match on Sunday

* Wanderers featured five players who have just been promoted from their reserve side

Played at Kamuzu Stadium yesterday in front of prominent people in in the society led by President Lazarus Chakwera, both Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers were cautious not to field their regular First XI in the Kamuzu Day Celebrations Cup ahead of their TNM Super League 2024 encounter on Sunday.

Wanderers scored through Francisco Madinga in the first half in which he was featured alongside five players who have just been promoted from their reserve side, while the Bankers also featured some of their newly-promoted.

Wanderers showed anger to secure an early goal from the kick-off, while the Area 47 out-fit misplaced so many passes and despite making some changes towards the end of the game, the Bankers showed positive signs but still poor finishing let them down.

At 16 points, Silver Strikers lead the log table while Mighty Wanderers are third with 12 and the two meet each other at the Bankers’ home turf in Lilongwe.

On second-placed Mzuzu City Hammers (13 points), who meet 5th-placed defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets (10) on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium while 4th positioned Kamuzu Barracks (11) date 6th-placed Moyale at Dimba Stadium.

Other marchers are between 8th-placed Mighty Tigers against Baka City (16th) at Kamuzu Stadium tomorrow; and on Saturday Creck Sporting (11th) v FOMO (12th) at Civo Stadium.

On Sunday, Bangwe All Stars (14th) v MAFCO (15th) at Moira Stadium; Dedza Dynamos (9th) v Chitipa United (13th) at Dedza Stadium and Karonga United (7th) v Civil Service United (10th) at Karonga Stadium.

It’s all for to claim for Wanderers as first team to beat the leaders Silver Strikers, have maintained their winning streak as coach, Peter Mponda seems to have instilled championship mentality in his team and wants to claim the title they last won in 2013.

They have played six games of five wins and a draw amassing 16 points, scoring 15 goals and conceding three.—Reporting by Arkangel Tembo, edited by Maravi Express