Both FDH Swipe and Dash winners exhaust all K300,000 shopping in 60 seconds

By Duncan Mlanjira

Two of the September draw winners of the FDH Bank’s Swipe & Dash promotion, Etta Deleza and Hellen Muleso astounded customers at Ginnery Corner Chipiku Plus supermarket in Blantyre and at Sana in Lilongwe when they managed to dash shop for groceries worth K300,000 in the allocated 60 seconds.

Deleza, a 22-year-old Malawi University of Business Applied and Sciences (MUBAS) student, filled her trolley with groceries worth K301,000 while Muleso picked over K299,000.

The two were picked from the September draw alongside eight others — four for K60,000 fuel voucher and the other four for shopping voucher also worth K60,000.

Deleza, a Computer Engineering student at MUBAS, said she was very excited and grateful of FDH Bank’s promotion, saying she always uses her bank card to pay for her shoppings.

“As you know, things are tough now with the global economic challenges the country is going through,” she said. “So, these items will really assist me — and even my family.

“I just want to encourage my fellow Malawians to swipe whenever they pay for their shopping because this is the smart way of shoppinng in this time and age,” Deleza said, adding that her experience in the dash shopping was exhilarating.

When launching the promotion at Ginnery Corner Chipiku Plus in August, four lucky customers who had been captured swiping on the FDH Bank’s PoS were invited to dash around the shop picking up groceries they wanted.

But none of them reached the K300,000 target with one managing to pick groceries worth slightly over K162,000, another at over K250,000, followed by K165,000 and K241,000.

At Ginnery Corner Chipiku Plus, customers who swiped for their groceries were given FDH Bank-branded T/shirts, two-metre chitenje and key holders.

Interestingly, the winners were dominated by ladies as two for the K60,000 fuel vouchers were Hendrina Mlenga and Beauty Chaima alongside Muhammed Sajid and Mr. Mdala.

Flyness Kajani, Fatima Kachingwe and Bridget Naluso were for K60,000 shopping voucher winners alongside V. Mkandawire, who might also be a lady.

The Swipe & Dash promotion gives opportunity to bank account holders — whether FDH Bank or not — to swipe on FDH Bank point of sale (PoS) and write their names at the back of their receipt and drop them in a box placed at the exit of supermarkets which have partnered FDH Bank in the promotion such Chipiku Plus, Sana and BuiltAfrica.

This is to encourage customers not to carry too much cash, which is an easier way of shopping and it also affords opportunities for paying for other services, who have the Bank’s PoS gadgets such as filling stations.

Customers enter the competition after buying goods worth not less than K30,000 and FDH Bank plc Marketing Manager, Ronald Chimchere said they are currently delighted with the response from bank clients towards the promotion and that being a leading digital bank they want to provide solutions to their customers that will make it easier for them to pay their purchases.