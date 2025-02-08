Both DStv and GOtv to beam live Monday’s epic NFL Super Bowl match between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

* To be spiced up by halftime musical extravaganza show, which will feature multiple Grammy-winning hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar

* Who previously performed during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022 alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige

* It is one of the most coveted slots on the American music calendar with past performers including The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Rihanna and Beyoncé

By Duncan Mlanjira

Fans of NFL Super Bowl are in for a treat on Monday when both DStv and GOtv to beam live Monday’s epic NFL Super Bowl match between defending champions Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

To be beamed live through ESPN and ESPN2 (DStv Channel 219, 218) on Monday from 01h00 CAT and GOtv Channel 67), viewers across Africa are set to enjoy both live and repeat airings with multiple Grammy-Award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar taking over the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show.

ESPN, the undisputed home of America’s premiere sporting leagues, is the exclusive broadcaster in Africa of one of the greatest sporting events on the calendar — the NFL Super Bowl.

This year’s Super Bowl will take place in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome, home to the New Orleans Saints, with a capacity of 83,000 spectators — marking the 11th time New Orleans has hosted the event.

“The much-anticipated showdown will see the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 59th Super Bowl, #ESPNAfricaSuperBowlLVIII,” says a statement from ESPN.

“Fans can expect a game filled with grid-iron action, strategy, and unforgettable moments as the two conference champions battle for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.”

Can the Kansas City Chiefs make history? is the question being asked as this epic match is set to showcase two titanic teams who’ve both made very recent trips to the championship.

ESPN reports that in Super Bowl 59, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles, their Super Bowl opponent from two years ago, “in a rematch for the books”.

“This showdown also features some of the most celebrated stars in the league — like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the Chiefs, and Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley for the Eagles — facing off on the biggest stage in the NFL.

“No team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls. Many teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls, but the Chiefs now have a chance to become the first to achieve historic three-peat success.”

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl halftime show, a 12-15 minute musical extravaganza and one of the most coveted slots on the American music calendar, will feature multiple Grammy-winning hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar.

The 37-year-old Lamar, from Compton, the heart of the Los Angeles rap scene, has 22 Grammy wins and previously performed during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022 alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

ESPN chronicles that past Super Bowl halftime performers include The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Rihanna and Beyoncé — with last season’s performance had Grammy-winning artist, Usher.

For those who can’t catch the action live or those who would simply like to enjoy it more than once, full game repeats will air on ESPN (DStv Channel 218/GOtv Channel 67) on Monday and Tuesday at 14h00 CAT, and on ESPN2 (DStv Channel 219) on Monday at 08h00 CAT and 17h00 CAT.

The action can be caught wherever viewers are on DStv Stream or GOtv Stream and in addition to the full match replays, ESPN promises that a special 55-minute highlight version will also be available, “giving fans another opportunity to relive the best moments of the game”.

“The NFL Super Bowl is more than just a championship game — it’s a cultural phenomenon that brings together sports, music, and entertainment on an unmatched scale.”

For updates on the NFL Super Bowl and from the world of American sports, fans are encouraged to connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit Africa.espn.com — and also to use #ESPNAfricaSuperBowlLVIII for this special event.