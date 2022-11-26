Bolt speed: TNM boosts Internet speed and agility with fibre

* The fibre internet compliments the telco’s strategic intention in accelerating digital adaptation

By Duncan Mlanjira

TNM Plc, Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider, has unveiled fibre packages to provide the fastest Internet connectivity possible for medium scale to large businesses.

At the launch in Lilongwe on Friday night, TNM’s acting Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd Gowera said the fibre internet compliments the telco’s strategic intention in accelerating digital adaptation.

“As TNM, our goal is to provide enhanced experience to our valued customers in the digital ecosystem,” he said. “The fibre packages will enable subscribers to be connected to super reliable fast internet in the process contributing to our overall vision of becoming Malawi’s leading digital services provider.”

He added that the ultra-fast internet will propel social-economic growth for customers in offices and homes.

“Internet usage is the order of the day — it is offering efficiency and effective connectivity in various vicinities. Therefore, our fibre internet is designed to enable Malawians unleash their potentials regardless of whether they are at office or home,” he said.

During the launch, customers were dazzled with high quality and high speed streaming of a FIFA World Cup game between England and USA.

With the surge in super internet demand, TNM’s fibre internet is responding to this growth being influenced by the changing business environment and increasing streaming demand.

“The growth in video-on-demand services such as Netflix, ShowMax and other streaming services has helped drive internet appetite,” Gowera said. “TNM understands such demand and growth hence innovating to fibre internet for our customers’ productivity.

The integrated telco will continue investing in technologies aimed at bridging the internet divide.

TNM has partnered Open Connect Ltd (OCL) to roll out the unlimited bandwidth capabilities and offer fastest high-speed data connectivity in the country.

Aside ultra-high speeds, fibre internet is also touted for its reliability as it is not prone to outages; has same speed for downloads and uploads; no throttling; higher quality television output; multiple device connectivity; and better game play, among its key benefits.

The TNM fibre offering comes in two main options of Fibre to the Home/FTTH and fibre to the business/FTTB.

Under FTTH, customers have the option to choose from 5Mbpsftth,10Mbpsftth, 20 Mbpsftth, 50 Mbpsftth, 100 Mbpsftth and 200 Mbpsftth,

Under FTTB, customers can opt for 20 Mbpsfttb, 50 Mbpsfttb, 100 Mbpsfttb and 200 Mbpsfttb.

Early this month, TNM Plc scooped three awards during the 2022 Institute of Marketers Malawi (IMM) awards that earned it the grand award of People’s Brand of the Year.

The two other accolades were Commercial of Year (radio) and Local Marketing Campaign of the Year for the Malawi Stock Exchange-listed company.



This recognition, as said by TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi confirms that TNM Plc is a strong Malawian brand that is continually responding to the service needs of the society and the wider customer base.

“Intrinsically, that speaks great volumes about the wide range of TNM’s product and service offerings being introduced to meet the aspirations of the market.”

Jonazi added that in 2022 alone, TNM Plc demonstrated through the Mudziwathu initiative and the Pamtsetse Unlimited Data offering that it paid special attention to respond to the need for affordable products and in a tough economic year and while championing financial inclusion in rural areas.

Through Pamtsetse Unlimited Data, which won the radio commercial of year, we made data affordable and widely accessible to everyone while as Mudziwathu, which was chosen as Local Marketing Campaign of Year, TNM “continues to make financial inclusion and network service access and penetration tangible at the grassroots”.

Jonazi further said ahead of 2023, Malawians should look forward to more world class and reliable products and services on the network.

Launched in April this year, TNM Mpamba Limited also launched a special package Mudzi Wathu Village Bank — a special wallet to provide convenience and security to savings or lending groups in the country.

The group wallet allows members of registered and formal savings/lending groups to migrate from their traditional way of processing their loan transactions into digital using Mpamba platform — which was designed to respond to the needs of savings groups such as village banks in the provision of safety for their money.

Many village banks and savings groups have been defrauded by people entrusted to manage their financial affairs by robbing all the money saved and bolting to other countries especially South Africa.

Thus the group wallet innovation was set to enable savings groups to create digital identity and enhance formal financial inclusion while improving transparency.