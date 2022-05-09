Blue Eagles still ahead 3 weeks running on TNM Super League standings

By Duncan Mlanjira

At nine games played apiece, Blue Eagles still lead the TNM Super League table three weeks running and separated by two points with runners-up Nyasa Big Bullets — 25 for the cops of Nankhaka and 23 for the People’s Team.

Coming third on 17 points from 8 games are Kamuzu Barracks with Tigers FC on 4th with 15 points while Mighty Wanderers are 5th with a meager 13 points from 8 games played.

Lilongwe giants Silver Strikers are 6th with with 12 points from 8 games while Ekwendeni Hammers — who have played the most games at 10 are 7th with 11 points from a possible 30 if they had won all.

Taking up the 8th position that qualifies for the end of the season Airtel Top 8 are Red Lions, tying on 11 points from 8 games.

The bottom three are Karonga United with 7 points on 14th position; Sable Farming with 5 points on 15th and TN Stars also with 5 points on 16th.