Blue Eagles move 3 ladders up from the relegation zone after beating Ekwendeni Hammers 2-1

* They have garnered 27 points from 22 games — 3 points away from 14-placed Civil Service United

* 9 points away from 15th Red Lions and 13 from Extreme FC, who are last

By Twimepoki Mangani, MANA

Blue Eagles FC sailed further away from the relegation zone in the 2023 TNM Super League after defeating Ekwendeni Hammers 2-1 at Nankhaka Stadium on Monday — moving from precarious position 13 to 10th.

They have garnered 27 points from 22 games — 3 points away from 14-placed Civil Service United; 9 points away from 15th Red Lions and 13 from Extreme FC, who are last.

Blue Eagles were coming from a much-needed victory over Civil Service United while Ekwendeni Hammers FC managed to grab a win against Rumphi United.

The last time the two teams faced off in the first round, Blessings Singini was the difference maker as the Hammers scooped a 1-0 victory.

Blue Eagles got off a bright start, with Gilbert Chirwa, Laurent Banda and Lanken Mwale registering shot attempts within the first 10 minutes and their efforts paid dividends as they struck first in the 12th minute.

Ekwendeni Hammers Wongani Lungu’s misplaced a pass in midfield landed in Christopher Gototo’s path, who made a brief run before curving the ball past Innocent Kamwambi.

The Hammers committed a foul on the edge of the penalty box and Lanken Mwale struck a powerful yet precise shot that fluffed out of Kamwambi’s gloves to have Sankhani Mkandawire pounce on the rebound for the goal.

To close off the first half Blue Eagles had created nine chances with one corner compared to Ekwendeni Hammer’s six chances and a single corner.

There was extended spells of dull play in the second half — however, Singini connected well from Jimmy Msiska’s corner to give the Hammers a consolation goal in the 84th minute.

In a post-match interview, Blue Eagles assistant coach, Christopher Sibale said the team’s recent improved results are attributed to positive attitude.

“If there is positive attitude, the boys are ready to work and we are getting the results which is something we are used to,” he said. “Following our patch of poor results, we sat down with our players and ironed out things.”

Sibale added that the team will need to maintain their new found rhythm and try to get results at all cost against Red Lions in the next match.

Assistant coach for Ekwendeni Hammers, Lackson Nyoni hailed Blue Eagles for their superior experience and noted that the early goals conceded put them off balance and hence endured a disappointing performance.

“Blue Eagles played better in the first half, after the recess we asked the players to put the ball down but at some moments they continued to fail until we made some changes,” he said.

Meanwhile, defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets, who are on second position with 37 points from 18 games, will face Bangwe All Stars at Kamuzu Stadium.

Chitipa United lead the league table with 39 points from 21 games. Despite being given a break in domestic assignments following the People’s Team’s schedule in the CAF Champions League, the defending champions still are in hot contention for the title.

They tie on 37 points with third-placed Mighty Wanderers, who have played 20 games.

It will also be a busy schedule for coach Kalisto Pasuwa in between the CAF Champions League and the TNM Super League as they will also be involved in another title defence of FDH Bank Cup — against Dedza Dynamos in the semifinal on Sunday.

Winners of the encounter will face Mafco, who beat Mighty Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday through captain Paul Ndhlovu’s powerful header from a Dan Chimbalanga corner kick — sending the Salima-based outfit in their first final in 10 years.

Stats by Fam.mw indicate that Malawi Defence Force outfit last made it to a cup final in 2013 from which they beat Silver Strikers in 10-9 in thrilling post-match penalties after a stalemate in regulation time to win the Presidential Cup.

This will be the first meeting between the Bullets and Dedza Dynamos in a cup competition and a 4th encounter in all competitions having faced them three times in TNM Super League.

They won twice and drew the other — a 2-2 stalemate in which the Bulkets came from behind twice.

Nyasa Bullets will then focus preparing for the second leg of the CAF Champions League away to five-time continental title champions, Mazembe in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo on September 30 — having lost 0-1 at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday.— Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira