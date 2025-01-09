Blue Eagles back in TNM Super League after an impressive run in Chipiku Central Region League 2024

* They secured promotion with two games remaining — winning 17, drawing 3 and registering an impressive goal tally of 48 while conceding only 10



* They also won the FDH Bank Cup 2024 after beating defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets in the final

Maravi Express

Blue Eagles FC, who got relegated from the TNM Super League last season, have made a successful return to the top flight league after securing a 4-1 victory over Armour Battalion yesterday.

According to a report by Fam.mw, Blue Eagles secured their promotion with two games remaining in the Premier Division of the Chipiku Central Region League 2024.

The cops from Area 30 in Lilongwe, got relegated from the top flight league in the 2023 season in a heartbreaking fashion on the final day after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home against Salima-based MAFCO FC.

Despite finishing level with Moyale Barracks on points, goals scored and goals conceded, Blue Eagles were relegated on head-to-head record.

Determined to reclaim their Super League status, Blue Eagles commenced on a dominant campaign in the Chipiku Central Region League 2024 — in which they have so far won 17 matches, drew 3 and registered an impressive goal tally of 48 while conceding only 10.

Their success in the lower league was matched by a historic achievement in the FDH Bank Cup 2024 in which they stunned defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets in the final, clinching the title at Bingu National Stadium.

This victory also marked their second consecutive cup final win against Bullets, following their victory in the 2018 Airtel Top 8 final when they were in the TNM Super League.

On the road to the FDH Bank Cup 2024, they beat the then team of the moment, Silver Strikers 5-3 in post match penalties in the Round of 32 following a goalless result in regulation time.

Ahead of the Round of 32 match, the then Silver Striker coach, Peter Mponda was quoted on the team’s media platform as saying they needed to tread carefully against Blue Eagles, emphasising that though they were relegated from the TNM Super League, they should never be underrate as they still had Super League qualities with them having kept all their top players.

With their sights now set on the TNM Super League, Blue Eagles are poised to make a strong statement in the 2025 season, building on their remarkable comeback journey.

They join six teams from the Central Region; Silver Strikers, Civil Service United, Creck Sporting (in their second season in the top flight), MAFCO, Kamuzu Barracks and Dedza Dynamos.

The Southern Region will have two teams less after the exit of FOMO and Bangwe All Stars leaving the stage for three representatives — Mighty Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Tigers.

Teams that remained in the Super League representing the North are Mzuzu City Hammers, Karonga United and Chitipa United.

Teams to contest for the Airtel Top 8 2025 are the champions Silver Strikers, runners-up Mighty Wanderers, 2024 champions Nyasa Big Bullets (3rd place), Mzuzu City Hammers (4), Civil Service United (5), Creck Sporting (6), Karonga United (7) and Moyale (8).

Since they joined the Super League, in which they got relegated once, Blue Eagles have never won the title, which has been dominated by three teams; Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers and Mighty Wanderers.

The other winners are five; Civo United (1987), Tigers (1989), Kamuzu Barracks (2016) and defunct sides of MDC United (1988) and ESCOM United (2007, 2010/11).

The highest winners since 1986 are Nyasa Big Bullets (1986; 1991; 1992); before 7 consecutive wins in 1998/1999; 1999/2000; 2000/2001; 2001/2002; 2002/2003; 2004; 2005/2006.

They then had a break and clinched it 2014 defended it in 2015 and after a two-year break, they won it for another five consecutive seasons (2018, 2019, 2020/2021, 2022 and 2023.

Silver Strikers claimed the title nine times: 1993; 1994; 1995/1996; 2008; 2009/2010; 2011/2012; 2012/2013; 2013/2014; 2024.

Mighty Wanderers have won it six times (1990; 1995; 1996/1997; 1997/1998; 2006 and 2017).

ESCOM United holds the record of being unbeaten in a season that was set in 2009/10 (W15, D13, L0) but surprisingly, they finished that season in second place while at W18, D10, L0 before the 0-1 loss against FOMO in the 2024 season, Silver Strikers had won the title with two games in hand.—Content on Blue Eagles promotion by Fam.mw; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express