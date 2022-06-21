Blockbuster movie channel Studio Universal to feature best Hollywood movies on GOtv Supa

* GOtv Supa also has Honey, WWE, TL Novelas, Novela Magic, Rok, Kix Channel



Malawian subscribers of GOtv Supa are in a for a treat starting from today, Tuesday, June 21 as its channel 18 will be featuring the best Hollywood movies made available through blockbuster movie channel, Studio Universal.

A statement from MultiChoice Malawi says Studio Universal brings the ultimate cinema experience into viewers’ homes with uninterrupted 24-hour channel viewing.

“When it comes to the best quality entertainment, GOtv certainly delivers the best,” said the statement. “Studio Universal is the ultimate destination for the best in Hollywood movies, offering a wide variety of choice from action, comedy and wholesome movies for the whole family to enjoy.”

To enjoy the unmissable movies, GOtv subscribers are encouraged to upgrade their subscription by simply dialing *470# and following the prompts to conveniently access GOtv Supa content (standard tariffs apply).

Launched in November 2021, GOtv Supa offers a range of lifestyle and entertainment channels, featuring entertainment for the kids, drama-filled telenovelas, general entertainment, proudly African content, sports and more.

“It is an affordable upgrade that unlocks a world of the finest entertainment for the entire family. Studio Universal joins a stable of incredible channels introduced upon the launch of GOtv Supa, which include Honey, WWE, TL Novelas, Novela Magic, Rok, Kix Channel, Zambezi Magic, National Geographic and Boomerang.”