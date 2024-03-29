Blockbuster CAF Champions League quarterfinal fixtures today and tomorrow

* Mamelodi Sundowns chasing elusive second title as they face Young Africans in a two-legged fixture today away and April 5 at home

* Defending champions Al Ahly face another Tanzanian side face Simba AC

Africa’s premier club competitions, the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup make an exciting return this weekend as the quarterfinals of both competitions’ 2023/24 season officially resume today, March 29.

Tanzania will be the centre of African football attention this weekend as two of their biggest clubs, Simba AC and Young Africans FC welcome two gold medallists in reigning champions, Al Ahly SC as well as Mamelodi Sundowns FC.

The defending champions face Simba AC in a 18h00 GMT kick off today while Young Africans play host to the high-flying Mamelodi Sundowns the following evening.

In Lubumbashi, Angola’s Petro de Luanda will have a tough outing when they take on former champions TP Mazembe who are yearning for continental glory since their 2015 feat.

Later in the evening, Ivorian powerhouse, Asec Mimosas take on Esperance Sportive de Tunis to round up the first leg of the two-legged quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League.

Since lifting their first ever CAF Champions League title in 2016, Mamelodi Sundowns have since seen the title slip away at every attempt.

The South Africans, who lifted the inaugural African Football League last season are again within touching distance of Africa’s most prized club football possession but have to face reigning Tanzanian champions, Young Africans today away and April 5 at home.

The South African champions have dominated the domestic scene in the last six seasons and are well on course to lifting a record extending seventh consecutive league title.

While enjoying great success at home, the club from the nation’s capital has for the past few seasons set its eyes on continental success and with the recent confidence of the African Football League, they will be looking at finally getting their second African crown.

Mamelodi Sundowns was formed in 1970 and plays their home matches in the nation’s capital of Pretoria at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. The club is known for its attractive style of play which has resulted in them being dubbed ‘The Brazilians’.

They have won the league title a record 13 times and have four league cups and six FA Cup titles along with four Top 8 trophies.

Their coach, Rulani Mokwena is one of the brightest young coaches on the continent at just 37, who has established himself as one of the most tactically sound coaches on the continent.

His ambition and innovative approach to coaching has resulted in great success for the club, as he hopes to be the youngest coach to lift Africa’s most coveted club football title.

Their key player, Ronwen Williams — voted the best goalkeeper at the recently concluded CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire — is Mokwena’s trusted man in between the sticks and in addition to his acrobatic saves, Williams is key in Sundowns’ build-ups with his ability to play with both feet and link with the defence.

On the part of the Tanzanian football giants, Young Africans, they aspire to etch their name in African football history as they eye their third CAF Champions League quarterfinal appearance.

With a rich footballing legacy, including two previous quarterfinal finishes in 1969 and 1970, Young Africans aim to elevate Eastern Africa onto the continental stage.

After an impressive run to the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup last season, Young Africans are determined to leave their mark in the prestigious CAF Champions League.

With aspirations of clinching their maiden continental trophy, Young Africans exude confidence in their abilities to compete at the highest level of African club football.

Founded 89 years ago in 1935, Young Africans are based in the Jangwani ward of Ilala District in Dar es Salaam Region, Tanzania.

Boasting an illustrious history, the club has secured 29 domestic titles and clinched the CECAFA Club Championship on five occasions.

Home matches for Young Africans are held at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, which boasts a seating capacity of 60,000 spectators.

Despite their domestic success, Young Africans are yet to claim continental silverware. However, their recent feat of reaching the CAF Confederation Cup finals underscores their growing stature on the African football landscape.

Under the guidance of head coach, Miguel Angel Gamondi, an experienced Argentine trainer with a stellar track record in African football, Young Africans are poised for success.

Gamondi, appointed in July 2023, brings a wealth of experience from coaching stints at top clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns, Wydad AC, CR Belouizdad, and USM Alger.

Key to Young Africans’ aspirations is Ivorian winger Paçome Zouzoua, whose stellar performances have been instrumental in their CAF Champions League campaign.

With four goals and two assists in nine games, Zouzoua is a pivotal figure for the Tanzanian outfit as they aim to make history on the continental stage.—Reporting by CAFonline