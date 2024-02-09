Blockbuster AFCON final showdown between rivals Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire



* As the Super Eagles on course in their pursuit of 4th AFCON crown



* With redemption on the line, hosts Côte d’Ivoire will be a different beast

Maravi Express

A titanic clash awaits African football as Nigeria and hosts Côte d’Ivoire in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 — a heavyweight bout that sees two bitter rivals collide with continental glory at stake.

February 11th will witness a final for the ages at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium and be reminded that when these foes last met in the group stage, Nigeria edged out the hosts 1-0.

However, with redemption on the line, Côte d’Ivoire will be a different beast and Nigeria know preventing the Elephants from winning a third AFCON on home soil represents their toughest test.

For Nigeria’s coach, Jose Peseiro, outwitting Côte d’Ivoire boss Emerse Fae will be key. Peseiro’s tactical nous guided Nigeria past South Africa in a penalty shootout thriller on Wednesday’s first semi final.

But Fae’s also showed grit to overcome DR Congo 1-0 in the other semi-final and much will depend on the battle between Peseiro and Fae on the touchline.

On the pitch, the stars will shine bright under the Abidjan lights — Côte d’Ivoire boasts of star players Nicolas Pepe and prolific Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller while Nigeria have talents like Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and William Troost-Ekong in their ranks.

Nigeria stand on the cusp of greatness and victory would cement their status as one of AFCON’s most successful nation with 3 previous titles in 1980, 1994 and 2013 and they can go joint fourth title with their arch rivals Ghana while Egypt and Cameroon are in the lead.

Doing so would cap a dominant tournament for Nigeria as they have won 5 of 6 games so far, spearheaded by stars Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Osimhen especially knows a defining performance could await and the Napoli hotshot has consistently led Nigeria’s charge, but his only goal came back in the group stage.

As Nigeria aim to turn consistent performers into AFCON immortals, Osimhen’s big-game pedigree may prove pivotal and a match-winning display would elevate him into Nigerian folklore.

But the hosts Côte d’Ivoire stand in their way, hoping to spoil the party in front of home crowds but Nigeria carry momentum, belief and a steely winning mentality under coach Peseiro.

After falling short in four previous finals, Peseiro is urging his squad to seize the moment and the Super Eagles appear laser-focused with history within touching distance.

No matter Sunday’s outcome, Nigeria have lit up AFCON 2023 — playing with flair, unity and humble modesty, they have won admirers worldwide.

Now the Super Eagles stand on the brink of history — bring home the trophy and they will forever be remembered as legends in Nigeria.

With such pedigree on display, a goal-fest could await and whoever prevails, African football is the ultimate winner — as this Côte d’Ivoire AFCON 2023 reaches a fitting crescendo.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be aiming for a bronze medal in the third and fourth place play-off against DR Congo tomorrow at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium and coach Hugo Broos says will be more of a mental battle than anything.

The Belgian tactician, who guided South Africa to their first semi-final since 2000, adds that the key to clinching a third place will be in how they mentally recover from the heart-breaking semi-final loss.

“We played a very good game against Nigeria,” he told CAFonline. “It was a great performance and we showed that we are a great team again. When you exit after 120 minutes, it’s always a huge disappointment.

“When you play so good, the disappointment is so big. The game tomorrow is special. It depends a bit on which team will be mentally recovered because also for DRC, it was difficult to lose like that”.

Bafana Bafana were edged 4-2 by Nigeria after a dramatic 1-1 draw in Bouake while the Leopards were edged 1-0 after a hard-fought encounter with the hosts, Côte d’Ivoire.—Reporting by CAFonline