Blantyre Round Table maintains 59-year Christmas luncheon tradition with Mpemba Reformatory Centre kids

By Duncan Mlanjira

Charitable organization, Blantyre Round Table No. 20 on Saturday once again honored its annual social fellowship commitment when it treated kids at Mpemba Reformatory Centre to a Christmas luncheon at the institution based in Blantyre along the Chikwawa Road.

The kids were first taken on a leisure bus ride from Mpemba through the streets of Blantyre Central Business District all the way along Masauko Chipembere Highway to Chichiri Shopping Mall where they were treated to ice cream as a preamble.

Before wrapping up the day with a football match between the Tablers and the Mpemba boys, they donated various items worth around K1.1 million that included food items, materials and tools.

More than 50 people that included 15 Tablers and other wellwishers participated in helping.

The community service was convened by their newest Tabler, Charles Chibambo who encouraged the kids to concentrate on their studies so that they can better themselves to one day even join the Roundtable in order to help others as they do.

The Tablers international and public relations officer Jason Pereira said the day was great success as usual and they are looking forward to the 60th celebration next year.

The donations were from Round Table BT 20, SS Rent a Car who contributed to buses, DJ Hardware, Bricon Sports, Kips, Cori Limited, The Butcher Shop and individuals that gave cash of 100,000 while Rab Processors donated Thumbs Up juice.

The football match, which the boys always look forward to was by by the Tablers at 3-1.

The donations that the Tablers present go a long way to service the institution’s needs.

The reformatory institution has a primary school on campus but for Standard 1 to 5 while those that are older are enrolled at a nearby public primary school with whom they are in partnership.

The kids that are over 10 years old and had never been to school all their lives are taught basic literacy education and vocational skills like carpentry, tailoring, brick laying and basic agricultural skills like small scale animal husbandry like chicken, rabbit and goat rearing.