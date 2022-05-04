Blantyre Malabada Constituency MP Mkumba launches raffle draw to win a Mazda Premacy plus K200,000

* The Mazda Premacy is the vehicle which Mkumba currently uses for his Parliamentary duties

By Duncan Mlanjira

As part of hype ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Blantyre Malabada Member of Parliament, Ismail Rizzq Mkumba is set to sponsor a football fiesta — dubbed Malabada Constituency World Cup 2022 — whose at the final there will be a raffle draw in which lucky supporters in the Malabada World Cup 2022 stand the chance to win a Mazda Premacy plus K200,000 or other cash prizes worth K1 million.

The Mazda Premacy is the vehicle which Mkumba currently uses for his Parliamentary duties and which he used in the 2019 Parliamentary elections campaign that won him a seat in the National Assembly — and he spices it up for the Bonanza for the Constituency to revel on the development projects he has initiated since then.

Entry procedures for participants are to send their full name, date of birth, National ID number, phone number, their occupation, Ward of residence and to mention not less than 20 development projects which Mkumba initiated from 2019.

The entry rule is just once — to send to WhatsApp or SMS to 098 55 66 476 by close of business on August 19, 2022.

Malabada Malabada Constituency has four Wards — Makata; Gamulani; Nyambadwe and Namalimwe — whose bonanza cash prizes are a total of K1 million for the four wards.

Ward champions shall each receive K100,000 with runners-up getting K70,000; third place K50,000 and 4th place K30,000 while the 2019 raffle draw of K2 million — which was not yet honoured due to postponements — will be presented at the final of the Malabada Constituency World Cup 2022.

Mkumba said the Bonanza is worth K19 million of which K10 million is earmarked for kits and sports equipment. The Constituency World Cup prizes are pegged at K3.8 million with K2 million going to the Malabada Primary School’s Bonanza – to encourage teachers, parents and students.

“Ma sapota nawo ndi anthu — nawo apeze zowina (supporters should also have an opportunity to with something”) from the bonanza, says Mkumba on the invitation banner in reference to the raffle draw.

Mkumba has facilitated several development projects under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which as visible and the constituents are being asked to single out.

The CDF has been raised upwards from K40 million to K100 million during the 2022-2023 National Budget that was presented in February which MP Mkumba earmarks for youth recreation centre at K20 million (to cost a total of K100 million); rehabilitation of Nasolo Bridge at K10 million; recently damaged bridge at Bello at K15 million and 5 Gamulani bridges at K15 million.

Others are 6 bridges for Makata at K18 million; Zambia Market toilets (K6 million); extension of Ndirande Police Station OC’s office (K8 million) and several others.

“There is a major development coming through the CDF whose legal procedures are being formulated which will benefit people in all wards,” he said. “We will soon announce what’s on the table but, meanwhile, we can socialize a bit through our own Malabada Constituency World Cup 2022.

“It’s to celebrate that we will be having the FIFA World Cup this year and ahead of it, let us all hype up the global soccer fiesta.”

The 2022 Qatar, to be played from November 21 to December 18, is the first-ever FIFA World Cup to be played in the Middle East and as usual Malawians will be accorded to watch all games on DStv and GOtv through SuperSport.

Recently, MultiChoice Malawi’s Corporate Affairs Manager Zena Makunje announced that DStv and GOtv have exclusive Pay TV rights to the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the African continent and will be providing coverage of unrivalled depth, quality and quantity.

“SuperSport will give its viewers an unbeatable experience, with crystal clear High Definition visuals, top analysts and commentators, a range of language options, and the ability to watch games on the go via the DStv App.

“Whether you will be waving the flag of one of the five African nations representing us all; cheering on the French as they look to defend their title won in 2018; enjoying the samba rhythm of perennial World Cup regulars Brazil, or just hoping for the biggest upsets at every turn.

“We are proud to be the continent’s Pay TV destination for the greatest football event in on the globe. This is just another step in our mission to deliver value to our customers through providing incomparable entertainment and making it accessible to more viewers,” Makunje had said.