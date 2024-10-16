Blantyre Jogging Club celebrates Mothers’ Day with underprivileged mothers in Ndirande

* The gesture highlighted the importance of giving back, particularly to mothers, on a day dedicated to honouring their role in society



* We mobilised funds through individual contributions on our WhatsApp group and within a few days, we raised almost K500,000 to buy these assorted items

Blantyre Jogging Club (BJC) reached out to underprivileged mothers in Ndirande Township in Blantyre in celebrating this year’s Mothers’ Day where they donating assorted food and non-food items.

The club’s gesture brought joy and relief to many households grappling with economic hardships and food shortages as each was presented with gifts such as maize flour, cooking oil, sugar, salt, 5-liter juices, as well as laundry soap and a special Mothers’ Day chitenje.

The gesture was aimed at easing the daily challenges faced by the mothers as said by BJC chairperson, Emily Duwa, who highlighted the importance of giving back, particularly to mothers, on a day dedicated to honouring their role in society.

“We mobilised funds through individual contributions on our WhatsApp group and within a few days, we raised almost K500,000 to buy these assorted items,” Duwa said.

She emphasised that the club was committed to making a positive impact in the lives of needy women in Ndirande.

The recipients expressed their heartfelt gratitude, noting that the donation was a much-needed boost, especially during tough times when food insecurity is a pressing issue for many households.

“This donation will make a big difference for us,” shared the mothers. “At a time when it’s difficult to provide for our families, BJC has brought us hope.

Before the event, the joggers embarked on a 14-km Mother’s Day fun run to mark the occasion, symbolising their dedication to both physical fitness and community support.

The run started at Chichiri Shopping Mall, passing through Kwacha roundabout, St Columbus CCAP Church, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Kanjedza roundabout, Tsiranana Total filling station, Makhetha and finally concluded at the charity event’s venue in Ndirande.

Founded in 2022, BJC is a group of fitness enthusiasts dedicated to promoting health and wellness through regular jogging and physical activity.

With a membership of 43 individuals, BJC continues to grow and strengthen its commitment to both fitness and community outreach, demonstrating the power of sports to drive positive social change.