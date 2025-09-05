Blantyre farmers tipped on quail production

* This investment is generally low-maintenance compared to larger livestock and creates income and employment opportunities, making it a profitable

* So far, we have found that quails are rewarding because they begin laying eggs early, and their products can be sold quickly, leading to a fast return on investment venture

By Memory Kutengule Chatonda, MANA

Farmers participating in the Malawi Watershed Services Project (MWASIP) at Kapichira catchment in Blantyre, have been encouraged to diversify their income-generating activities by investing in quail (zinziri) production to increase their income.

During an exchange learning visit to Neno on Wednesday, extension methodologist officer for the Blantyre Agriculture Office, Silvester Kaufa, advised farmers to practice quail farming in addition to other enterprises to get a quick return on their investment.

“What stood out from this visit is the quail enterprise,” he said. “This investment is generally low-maintenance compared to larger livestock and creates income and employment opportunities, making it a profitable venture.”

Lucas Shombe, secretary of Mwaiwanthu Poultry Farm Club, said the group received K35 million under the project’s matching grants to venture into quail enterprise to purchase an incubator, solar equipment, cages and quails.

“So far, we have found that quails are rewarding because they begin laying eggs early, and their products can be sold quickly, leading to a fast return on investment.”

He added that the group was set to embark on another production cycle after selling the first set of quails, which earned them millions.

During the tour, farmers also visited the Dzuka Poultry Farmers Club, which has ventured into broiler production — using K28 million received from the MWASIP matching grants.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Lucas Daniel from Kunthembwe in Blantyre, described the learning visit as highly beneficial and pledged to share and apply the knowledge gained with their fellow farmers to enhance their agricultural practices.

About 44,000 farmers in the district participate in MWASIP-related interventions, according to the assistant agriculture extension development officer for Chiwale EPA in Neno.

The Blantyre District Council organised the visit through the World Bank-funded MWASIP.