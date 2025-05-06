Blantyre DHO’s ‘Konda Blantyre-Konda Moyo’ campaign continues raising awareness on healthy living

* Raising awareness to reduce new HIV infections and to combat sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the townships

* We are continuing to implement the campaign in the facilities whenever we observe a slight increase in the number of new HIV infections and STI cases

The healthy living awareness campaign, ‘Konda Blantyre-Konda Moyo‘, which Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) rolled out continues to positively reach out to the city’s township resident, as it has made significant progress in reducing cases of new HIV infections due to the campaign’s massive HIV prevention sensitisation.

The campaign is implemented through the Blantyre Preventive Strategy (BPS) by the Blantyre DHO and City Council — with funds from the Gates Foundation in partnership with the Centre for Innovation in Global Health at Georgetown University — through the Malawi National Aids Commission.

It seeks to raise awareness among people about HIV preventive measures and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Speaking on Friday during the ‘Konda Blantyre-Konda Moyo’ campaign at Soche maternity health care in the area of Traditional Authority Somba, Blantyre DHO’s health & promotions officer, Chrissy Banda said the BPS was initiated based on the Malawi Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (MPHIA) survey conducted in 2016-17, which indicated that Blantyre was one of the districts with a high burden of HIV.

She said the situation prompted the health office, in collaboration with the city council, to launch a district-based prevention campaign through the BPS to reduce new HIV infections in the district.

“As a district, we have been following our data on how we are fairing,” she said. “We are continuing to implement the campaign in the facilities whenever we observe a slight increase in the number of new HIV infections and STI cases.

“We have been conducting this campaign to sensitise people on HIV preventive measures and also bring the services closer to the people.”

She added that through the campaigns, the district has made positive strides in reducing new HIV infections and STIs — citing that new HIV infections are currently at 2%, down from 6% in previous years; based on the Palms data platform.

“This is a good development for us. However, we will not relent in monitoring our data. Once we notice a red flag, we will respond accordingly,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of T/A Somba of Blantyre, Group Village Head Chiimire hailed Blantyre DHO and the City Council for taking the campaign to the area to sensitise their subjects on HIV prevention measures.

She pledged to spread the messages far and wide using different social gatherings.

So far, similar campaigns have been conducted in various health facilities such as Kachere and Chilomoni — in response to a rising cases of STIs, with over 35,000 infections recorded in 2024 across health facilities in the district.

Kachere Health Centre recorded more than 596 cases and the Blantyre DHO health & promotions officer, Chrissy Banda said the campaign promotes STI prevention, promote regular screening and offer essential health services such as HIV testing, condom distribution and use, and access to PrEP.

“We believe that the awareness on accessibility of health services like PrEP, condom distribution and use, and HIV testing, will encourage long-term behavioural change and reduce STIs and HIV infections,” she said.

While acknowledging a decline in new HIV infections, Banda raised concern over the increasing STI cases, saying there was a need for a dual approach to sexual health.

“That’s why we are continuing to focus not only on HIV prevention but also on STI prevention, so that people are fully protected.”

Group Village Head Kachere expressed gratitude for the outreach campaign and pledged to help disseminate the message to the wider community: “Indeed, the message you brought to us has helped us a lot.

“I am sure many people here have understood it, as seen in how they answered your questions. I assure you, this message will reach others who were not present today so they can also benefit and help prevent STIs,” she said.

The campaign was spiced up with drama performances, traditional dances by cultural troupes, and live music by popular artist, Slice of Amayi Mwapangadala fame, drawing a vibrant crowd from the surrounding community.—Edited by Maravi Express