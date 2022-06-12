Blantyre City Mayor Ndipo challenges internal auditors to vigilant and independent in executing their duties

IIA president Chasambira with Mayor Ndipo at the event

By Steven Mkweteza, Correspondent

The increased cases of financial indiscipline in the country can be minimised if the internal auditors are vigilant and independent in executing their duties, says Blantyre City Mayor, Councillor Wild Ndipo.

Speaking in Blantyre when the Institute of Internal Auditors ( IIA) was unveiling its new corporate brand, Councillor Ndipo said internal auditing is a dynamic industry that calls for employees to set new targets to better themselves all the time.

He added that it was saddening that some internal auditors fail to uncover financial imprudence such as plunder of resources — both in the private and public settings — because they are not vigilant and independent.

“Honestly, internal auditors need to stick to professional ethics, committed to their work as well as been vigilant and independent when executing their duties. They also need to be flag bearers whenever they work and endeavor to make difference.

The mayor observed that many Councils in the country have in the past failed to access resources because of poor audit reports and failure in submitting financial reports as a result of unqualified internal auditors.

“They need to advice the board and management better and put robust accountability strategies since they are the ones that protect the public and private finances.”

On the other hand, the Mayor said just like other players, internal auditors have critical roles to play in the country’s fight against corruption and fraud which if well managed will reduce the further spread, thereby winning the fight.

“Fighting corruption and fraud in the private and public settings is not only the mandate of government but is responsibility of different stakeholders who need to work together failing which, the country will continue to record massive levels of corruption.”

In a separate interview, IIA president, Dickson Chasambira emphasised on the internal auditors to be objective in positioning themselves in the future undertakings.

Chasambira called upon management and board of directors of various institutions to provide conducive working environment for internal auditors ensure efficiency, vigilancy and independency.

IIA was established in 1998 and Chasambira said since then it has made progress in improving the professionalism.

He said the Institute has made it easier for more Malawians to pursue studies and that the course content has been designed to suit the local and international environment — making it easier for the auditors to easily assimilate into the industry internationally.

“We, therefore, feel this rebranding will add value to this profession and bring trust among our stakeholders,” he said.