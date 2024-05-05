Blantyre City Council invites the public for their input on draft urban structure plan

* The draft plan can be accessed through the link: https://bccmw.com/assets/uploads/2024/04/Draft-Blantyre-Urban-Structure-Plan.pdf and https://bit.ly/3WcIxIg

By Duncan Mlanjira

Blantyre City Council — in partnership with contractors, GK Works and Urban Dynamics Joint Venture — has formulated Blantyre Urban Structure Plan and invites the public for their input of the draft.

A public notice from Blantyre City Council, issued by Chief Executive Officer, Denis Chinseu, says the draft plan has been placed on deposit for 4 weeks up to May 31, 2024 for city residents, the general public, MDAs, private and non-governmental organisations, CBOs and other interest groups including professional institutions and academia to have the opportunity to comment on the provisions of the draft plan — which will be reviewed and considered during the preparation of the final draft.

The draft plan can be accessed through the link: https://bccmw.com/assets/uploads/2024/04/Draft-Blantyre-Urban-Structure-Plan.pdf and https://bit.ly/3WcIxIg

The abridged version of the draft plan the link: https://bit.ly/3wenryH — while physical inspection of the plan can be done at Civic Offices at Chichiri; Old Town Hall in Blantyre CBD; Bangwe Clinic; Zingwangwa Clinic and South Lunzu Clinic and comments to be sent in writing through email: bcachief@bccmw.com.

Chinseu says the exercise for the urban structure plan is in line with Section 33 (1) (a) of the Physical Planning Act and with funding from the World Bank, through the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, Blantyre City Council embarked on its preparation in February 2023.

“The urban structure plan is a land use plan for the whole of an urban area,” explains Chinseu in the public notice, adding that GK Works and Urban Dynamics Joint Venture were contracted to carry out the consultancy for the plan’s formulation.

“From its status in 1949 with a population of 16,408 inhabitants, Blantyre City has grown rapidly to a 2023 estimated population of 883,556.

“While the growth in population itself justifies the need to have a new Blantyre urban structure plan to guide the various developments, the City has of late experienced vulnerability to a number of natural hazards such as floods, landslides and droughts which cause both instant and slow disasters to the city.

“In addition, emerging and contemporary issues reflected in MW2063 [national vision] and other national and international strategies and frameworks also need to be factored into the growth and management of the City.

“While the new Plan is based on a review of the urban structure plan that expired in 2015, this plan replaces the 2000-2015 Blantyre Urban Structure Plan and is aimed at:

* Creating and maintaining a spatial and physical environment which will promote orderly and well-coordinated city development;

* Creating an urban environment which ensures the provision of adequate and suitable social services and facilities to meet present and future needs;

* Creating an urban system which promotes a vibrant urban economy;

* Facilitating both financial sustainability and environmental resilience;

* Promoting efficient management of urban growth through the creation and maintenance of the various elements of the urban structure; and

* Conserving and enhancing the quality of the city’s built environment and preservation of buildings of historical and architectural significance.

“Overall, this plan serves as an integrated decision making framework based on the best strategies to address the planning, development and sustainability challenges faced by the city.”

Following a situation analysis report and a consultative strategic visioning process, the notice says the Consultant submitted the draft Plan, including the spatial framework.

“The Blantyre Urban Structure Plan will guide Blantyre’s spatial development for the next 15 years from 2024 to 2039. The Plan is based on a strategic framework of six pillars — namely, compact city form; local economic development; financial sustainability; sustainable infrastructure; connectivity and mobility; environmental resilience.

“These pillars are underpinned by good governance and sustainability,” said Chinseu in the notice.

In August last year, after the huge death toll from the Cyclone Freddy-induced floods in March were mainly from the massive mudslide from Soche Hill, Blantyre City Council prohibited new developments from being erected on hills and stream reserves.

The mudslides claimed many lives and displaced thousands in Chilobwe, Manja and the community named Soche Hill and the effects of the floods, which hit hard many parts of the Southern Region, is still been felt up to now by many people who lost their houses.

Blantyre City Council warned its residents that those who would defy the order and build shall have their structures demolished and in his public notice, Chinseu specifically mentions hills of Soche, Ndirande, Bangwe, Mpingwe, Mthawira, Nyambadwe and reserves of all streams and rivers in the city.

“The Council will prosecute anyone who will start new developments or continue any development in the stated areas in defiance of this notice,” warned the City Council — but despite such orders, people still develop structures along vulnerable land reserves.