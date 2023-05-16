Blantyre City Central MP Mpinganjira confident of DPP’s comeback to solve Malawi’s current economic mess

* Malawians have lost hope with the current government

By Victor Singano Jnr

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Blantyre City Central Member of Parliament, Chipiliro Mpinganjira has hope and belief that the party will comeback in government in the next general elections and it is ready to bailout the country from the current economic mess.

Mpinganjira made the remarks on Sunday in Ndirande Township where he organized a mega rally, whose main objective was to give opportunity to the people in the area to come together and express their feelings to do with the economic situation which is affecting their social livelihood — as well as assuring them to have hope that all the challenges will be solved by DPP once it bounces back into power.

He said Malawi economy is in shambles because the rulling government is lacking proper direction on how it can run the government affairs.

“Malawians have lost hope with the current government,” he told the large gathering. “So, we want to encourage you to remain united and keep your hopes in the DPP as it is the only party which has all the capabilities of sorting out the whole economic mess.”

Accompanied by notable DPP Parliamentarians that included, Victor Musowa (Mulanje Bale), Ben Phiri (Thyolo Central) and Mary Navicha (Thyolo Thava), Mpinganjira further promised people in the area to expect more development activities from him as he has both short and long term plans which will be accomplished to change the face of Ndirande.

“Currently, we have started building a community stadium, fixing roads which are in bad condition and very soon we’ll have our own mortuary.

“The main target is to uplift the lives of people by providing them with soft loans so that they can bounce back from the economic challenges,” he said.

The most notable challenge being faced in Ndirande is the dilapidated road networks, which Mpinganjira undertakes on his own initiatives to temporary rehabilitate but not as professionally done as to the expected standards.