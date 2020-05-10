Blantyre-based journalist Sichali writes book on importance of investment

By Mayamiko Phiri

Blantyre-based journalist, Alick Sichali of Ufulu FM has published a book, entitled Khobidi Malawi, which is highlighting the importance of financial investment.

In an interview, Sichali said the book explains how people can invest their money, saying from his experiences very few Malawians utilize some of their earnings into creating investment plans.

The book highlights the many examples of investments one can venture into and how that can be achieved.

Sichali — who studied his journalism at Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) and has practised for 3 years now — said he was inspired to come out with the book to try and reduce the gap that exists in terms of investment knowledge.

This is the first time for a very young Malawian entrepreneur to publish a book of such nature and having inspired from the experience of putting his ideas into a book, he intends to write more in the near future.

“The book will be out on 1st June this year and there are also plans to release it on digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,” he said.

“The book is written in English and easy to read as it targets everyone across the board.

“It aims at encouraging people to start investing and highlights some secrets which people, who are already investors, followed to be successful.”

He has had hands on experience with several business investment tycoons that include founder of FISD Company Limited as well as owner of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, Thom Mpinganjira.

Sichali, who is also the communication manager for Liquid Visions Malawi of is also one of the founders, previously worked for MIJ FM, Times 360 and Produce Magazine.

Liquid Visions Malawi is a multimedia company which is located in Blantyre, City Plaza Building that does branding services, graphic designing, videography, documentaries, photography, audio production just to mention a few.

“Currently as Liquid Visions we are working with big companies like World Vision Malawi, NBS Bank, Azam, Timeline, Boss Ficheries just to mention a few.

“We are working with more than 20 big companies and artist like Gwamba, Pisky, Phyzix and other upcoming artist.”

Apart from specialising in business reporting as well as being a business man selling different items online, Sichali also covers sports and is content manager for Owinna Soccer Malawi.