Bizarre attempt at suicide by Mangochi builder by hacking himself in the head with a brick trowel

A 47-year-old man is fighting for his life at Mangochi District Hospital after a bizarre suicide attempt when he repeatedly hacked himself in the head with a brick trowel yesterday, October 18 at Sabiri village.

The incident occurred after the wife of the man — identified as Jailosi Paul from Thawale Village in the area of Traditional Authority Maganga, Salima — refused to let him sell green maize from their garden.

In her report, Mangochi Police Station public relations officer, lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi said the wife indicate that the couple practices irrigation farming, and Paul wanted to sell the green maize to use the money for transportation to visit his home village.

After the wife opposed the idea, Paul burned her clothes in anger and threatened to end his life and on the day of the incident, “while the couple was having lunch, Paul, a well-known builder, suddenly stopped eating, grabbed his brick trowel, and began hacking himself in the head”.

“His wife shouted for help, and neighbors, along with members of the community policing forum, rushed him to Namwera Police for assistance.

“While there, he continued hitting his head against a wall, causing severe bleeding. Arrangements were quickly made to rush him to the hospital.

“Paul was initially taken to Namwera Health Centre and later referred to Mangochi District Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for deep head wounds.

”However, once discharged, Paul will be charged with attempted suicide.”