Bilateral talks between Chakwera and Nyusi set to address key areas of cooperation for Malawi and Mozambique

By Fostina Mkandawire, MANA in Maputo

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera arrived this morning at the Office of the President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi for a series of high-level bilateral talks aimed at deepening the relationship between the two countries.

The discussions, which involve both Presidential and Ministerial, are set to address key areas of cooperation for the two countries and upon arrival, Chakwera was warmly welcomed by President Nyusi before engaging in comprehensive talks, culminating in the signing of a significant memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU will focus on several critical areas of mutual interest, including the strengthening of the interconnection of 41 megawatts of power between the two countries.

Beyond energy, the MoU will also cover aspects of infrastructure and trade. The refurbishment of the Nacala railway line, a vital transportation corridor for the region.

This upgrade is expected to facilitate the smoother movement of goods and services between the two countries, boosting trade and economic growth.

Before leaving Kamuzu International Airport for Maputo, Chakwera said strengthening bilateral relations with Mozambique is critical in enhancing development between the two countries.

The two day official visit is at the invitation of his counterpart, Nyusi and President Chakwera was welcomed by Mozambican Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs & Cooperation Hermenigildo Caitano, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mozambique to Malawi, Wezi Moyo and High Commissioner of Mozambique to Malawi Alexander Manjati and other top government officials.

Malawi High Commissioner to Mozambique, Wezi Moyo underscored the importance of the President’s official trip for the people of the two countries, saying among important aspects of the MoU, will be strengthening the interconnection of the 41 megawatts of power that was commenced in 2022 between the two countries and also transportation of petroleum products will be formalised.

As one way of recognising President Chakwera’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries, Joaquim Chissano University will confer an Honorary Doctorate Degree in international Relations and Leadership.

In 2022, President Chakwera facilitated the signing of MOU’s between the Agency of Promotion and Investments and Appiex IP of Mozambique and the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre as well as the Mozambique Cereals Institute ICM and the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC).

Therefore, the renewed ties will among other things enable trade, the establishment of the Mozambique Malawi electricity interconnection deal, refurbishment of the Nacala railway line, as well as free movement of people between the two countries.

Before his departures, Chakwere said: “This week, the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) will also hold a Heads of State Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe.

“The two events, demonstrate that we are part of the region and we have excellent ties with our neighbours,” said the President, who will proceed to Harare after the Mozambique visit to attend the 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government to be held on August 17.—Additional reporting by Sarah Munthali, MANA