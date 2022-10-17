Big Bullets need 3 wins and 2 draws to retain their TNM Super League title

* Defending champions next date relegation-bound Sable Farming at Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday

* While Blue Eagles are at Champion Stadium to face third-placed Kamuzu Barracks on the same day

* Fourth-placed Mighty Wanderers, travel to up north to face 12-placed Karonga United on Saturday October 22

* Muhammad Sulumba is now top goal scorer with 14 goals, two ahead of Chawanangwa Kaonga and Babatude Adepoju

Analysis by Duncan Mlanjira

With Blue Eagles on the prowl as runners-up in the chase for the TNM Super League title, Nyasa Big Bullets need to win three and draw two of their remaining six games to retain their title.

The runners-up, who have 50 points — 8 points behind the defending champions — can garner 68 as maximum points while the People’s Team (at 58) will accumulate 76 but as soon as they reach 69 — from the three wins and the two draws — they will be assured of retaining the title with a game in hand.

Big Bullets next date relegation-bound Sable Farming at Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday, October 19 while Blue Eagles are at Champion Stadium to face third-placed Kamuzu Barracks on the same day.

Fourth-placed Mighty Wanderers, who clobbered Rumphi United 10-0 last Wednesday, will travel to up north to face 12-placed Karonga United on Saturday October 22.

The top eight — to fight for the glamorous Airtel Top 8 — are Mafco (5th with 40 points, Moyale (6th; 39), Silver Strikers (7th; 39) and Dedza Dynamos (8th; 39).

Threatened with relegation include 13th-placed Red Lions (25 points with maximum 37), 14th-placed Sable Farming (21 points; maximum 39), 15th-placed TN Stars (16 points; maximum 31) and 16th-placed Rumphi United (10 points; maximum 13).

Meanwhile, after scoring a hat-trick when Mighty Wanderers walloped Rumphi United 10-0 last Wednesday and a goal when the Nomads beat Ekwendeni Hammers 2-1, Muhammad Sulumba is now the top scorer with 14 goals — two ahead of Silver Strikers’ Chawanangwa Kaonga and Babatude Adepoju of Nyasa Big Bullets, who both have 12.

The honours list for the Golden Boot race is:

14 goals

Muhammad Sulumba (Mighty Wanderers)

12 goals

Chawanangwa Kaonga (Silver Strikers) & Babatude Adepoju (Nyasa Big Bullets)

11 goals

Raphael Phiri (Moyale)

9 goals

Zeliat Nkhoma (Kamuzu Barracks)

8 goals

Charles Chipala (Dedza Dynamos), George Chaomba (Tigers F.C), Patrick Mwaungulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Mphatso Filimoni (Mafco) and Royal Bokosi (Red Lions)

7 goals

Promise Kamwendo (Dedza Dynamos), Trouble Kajani (Rumphi United), Staine Davie (Silver Strikers) and Peter Katsonga (Mafco)

6 goals

Chimwemwe Idana, Anthony Mfune, Hassan Kajoke & Precious Sambani (Nyasa Big Bullets), Gaddie Chirwa & Schumacher Kuwali (Blue Eagles), Wongani Lungu & Gift Chunga (Ekwendeni Hammers), Precious Chiudza (Tigers F.C), Gastin Simkonda (Moyale) and Clement Nyondo (Dedza Dynamos)

5 goals

Chiukepo Msowoya & Vincent Nyangulu (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Christopher Gototo (Blue Eagles; 4 goals with Sable Farming), Isaac Msiska (Ekwendeni Hammers), Lloyd Njaliwa (Moyale), China Chirwa (TN Stars) and Zikani Sichinga (Mafco)