Big Brother Naija Season 9 to start tomorrow July 28 on DStv Access and GOtv Plus channels

Malawian enthusiasts of Big Brother Naija should “get ready for a double dose of drama as Africa’s most loved reality TV show returns with Season 9 tomorrow, July 28 on DStv Access channel 198 and GOtv Plus channel 49.

In a statement, MultiChoice Malawi says organisers of reality show say for this season, DStv and GOtv audiences “can look forward to an electrifying twist as for the first time ever, contestants will be entering the game as pairs setting the stage for unprecedented alliances and thrilling competition”.

“The theme intends to inject new energy into the show, offering a fresh take on the competition. With each duo bringing unique dynamics to the house, audiences can expect intense rivalries and unexpected friendships to unfold.”

The statement further says diverse line-up of duo housemates was chosen to participate in the 71-day run of the show with a 100 million Naira worth of cash and prizes to be won.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content & Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, is quoted as expressing his enthusiasm for the season ahead, emphasising the show’s commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment.

Speaking to the media briefing, Dr Tejumola, unveiled some details about Big Brother Naija Season 9, saying: “We are delighted to introduce a brand-new season of Big Brother Naija.

“The excitement on social media and the curiosity about this ninth season have been incredible. This innovative format promises to deliver fresh dynamics and unforgettable entertainment.

“We are also pleased to welcome Guinness as our lead sponsor this season. Other sponsors include Pepsi, Indomie, Airtel, Tecno, Zandas, Arla, Golden Penny, Gracias Planta, Amatem Softgel, Nexus, Travel Beta and Innoson Motors.

“Get ready for an exhilarating journey with Big Brother Naija Season 9!” she is quoted as saying, while also announcing that the audience can also join the conversation using the hashtag #BBNaijaS9 on social media.

For more information about Big Brother Naija Season 9, the audience is encouraged to visit www.dstv.com/en-mw or www.gotvafrica.com.