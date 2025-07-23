Big Brother Naija Season 10 to premiere over two nights of July 26-27

* Africa’s biggest reality television show is set to ignite screens with unprecedented entertainment culminating in the grand finale on Sunday, October 5

* BBNaija has become more than just a television show; it is a living, breathing cultural—MultiChoice Group’s Busola Tejumola

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawians enthusiasts of Big Brother Naija have all the reasons to stay connected to DStv and GOtv as Africa’s biggest reality television show’s returns with Season 10 — set to ignite screens with unprecedented entertainment.

In a statement, MultiChoice Nigeria indicates that the landmark 10th season of BBNaija will premiere over two nights of July 26 & 27 to be captured live exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase and Family from 20h00 CAT — to be followed by 10 weeks “of captivating drama, strategic gameplay, and unparalleled entertainment — culminating in the grand finale on Sunday, October 5”.

The audition process for this milestone season, according to MultiChoice Nigeria, “was meticulously designed to unearth the most engaging and dynamic personalities from across Nigeria”.

The auditions started with registrations held from of May 3-7of May which attracted “an overwhelming response” — followed by rigorous in-person auditions conducted in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu from May 16-18.

MultiChoice Group’s Executive Head-General Entertainment, Busola Tejumola said: “Today we are not just announcing another season, we are celebrating a legacy.”

“BBNaija has become more than just a television show — it is a living, breathing cultural force. It has given voice to a new generation of talent, creatives, entertainers, and the influencer community, and it has refined what homegrown entertainment can achieve when it is done at scale with intention and ambition.”

MultiChoice Nigeria further says while the official theme for BBNaija Season 10 will be unveiled on the premiere night, viewers can anticipate a fresh wave of excitement — “the beloved Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is returning as host, guiding viewers through every twist and turn of the season”.

The statement further says the 10th season’s 24/7 live stream will be available on DStv Channel 198, GOtv Channel 49, whose Sunday live eviction shows will also air exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase and Family — and also has the highest prize at stake valued at a whopping N150million.

“With a two-night opening live show for Big Brother Naija Season 10, the season is poised to build upon the legacy of its predecessors, with fans expecting a more dynamic and entertaining experience,” says Tejumola.

“From the very first time we introduced Big Brother Naija in 2017, we had an inkling that we had something special. What we couldn’t fully imagine then is how deeply the show would resonate not only in Nigeria but across Africa and in the global diaspora, where our stories continue to connect people to home.”

Viewers can catch all the live action and special broadcasts on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 49. The live Sunday eviction shows will air exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151, GOtv Channel 8) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154, GOtv Channel 7).

DStv and GOtv subscribers can also watch the show on the go using the DStv and GOtv Stream apps available on the Google Play Store and IOS App Store.