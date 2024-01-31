Beating a team like Morocco is something special—Bafana Bafana coach Broos

* Yes, we were a little bit lucky because Morocco started to play power play with all the players in front

*Thrill, drama and suspense as AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 reaches quarter-final stages

Maravi Express

South Africa coach Hugo Broos hailed a “special” win over Morocco in their Africa Cup of Nations AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 last-16 clash in San Pedro on Tuesday, but warned they must keep their feet on the ground ahead of a quarterfinal with Cape Verde on Saturday.

After a week of thrill and drama that saw hosts, Côte d’Ivoire stage one of the biggest comebacks in the competition, the stage is now set for the quarter-final phase to be played between Friday and Saturday.

All the eight remaining countries that will contest the quarterfinals have been confirmed with South Africa booking the last spot after eliminating FIFA World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco in a drama-filled match in San Pedro.

Goals from Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena sealed victory against the north African giants — advancing Bafana to only their third AFCON quarterfinal since 2002.

“We came here with the first aim of getting out of our group,” Broos told SuperSport. “We were delighted to do that but you can’t be certain of going any further when you come up against Morocco.

“On Saturday, we will once again be playing against a dangerous team and we can’t make the mistake of underestimating them.”

Bafana Bafana have now beaten the Moroccans twice since the latter’s historic run at the World Cup in Qatar, having also claimed victory in the qualifiers in Soweto.

“Beating a team like Morocco is something special,” Broos said. “This is a very good team with very good players, but we did the right analysis and the way we played, tactically, was the right one.

“In the first half, I thought both teams were a little bit afraid of each other. But, in the second half, as the game was more open with a few chances for Morocco, we scored, and it is always important that you score first.

“Yes, we were a little bit lucky because Morocco started to play power play with all the players in front, with high balls and very hard duels. So, they had a few chances then.

“But, after the second goal, we are in the quarterfinal and we are very, very, very happy.”

Broos gave praise to his players, who have now effectively dumped fancied Tunisia and Morocco out of the AFCON in consecutive matches: “I didn’t do it. The players are the ones who did,” said Broos. “Every coach hopes that what he is telling the players is that they do the right thing because the players did what we asked.

“They fight from the first minute. They played very disciplined, and we knew that we would have chances today against this team. But when we had the chance, we had to use them, and we did.”

Bafana will now be aiming for a first semifinal since the 2000 finals that were co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria.

The 34th edition of Africa’s biggest football spectacle has been nothing short of exceptional, thanks to the quality of football, unexpected twists and turns, and — of course — the passionate supporters of the African game that have come out in their large and colourful numbers across the five host cities in Côte d’Ivoire.

Three-time champions, Nigeria face Angola in the first quarterfinal fixture on Friday, before the Democratic Republic of Congo, who are in search of their third AFCON title, face a resilient Guinea in the late evening kick off at 22:00hrs.

On Saturday, hosts Côte d’Ivoire, still breaming with confidence, will come against a formidable Mali side who have been dominant in the competition while at 22:00hrs Cape Verde — one of the sensations in this event, take on South Africa.—Reporting by SuperSport & CAFonline