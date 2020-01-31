BASMAL elective general meeting slated for February 29

By Elizabeth Mandala, MANA

Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) has set February 29, 2020 for their elective annual general meeting (AGM) for the new executive committee to serve for the next four years.

The elections will be presided over and hosted by the Malawi National Council of Sports in Blantyre.

Up for grabs are posts for the presidency, vice-president, general secretary, vice-general secretary, treasurer and directors for youth development, technical, women, competition and compliance as well as marketing and resource mobilization.

“Nominations are currently open and we will stop receiving the forms by 17:00 hours on February 15, 2020.

“BASMAL will then announce the names of the contestants and their respective positions a week after closure of receiving nominations,” says the statement.

BASMAL roadmap to 2020 elections write up signed by its president Hamlet Kamtengeni reads: “Elections for BASMAL Executive Committee shall be held once in every four years and the sitting executive committee shall be accorded a two term of office where necessary.

“The last AGM agreed and ratified that the new executive composition should be in line with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA); hence, more positions unlike the current committee which is comprised of seven members.”

Contestants, therefore, have been given three weeks to do their campaign starting from February 2 to 22, 2020.

Speaking on the zonal elections, BASMAL vice-general secretary, Banthali Banda said the elections would take place a week after the new BASMAL executive.

“The elections in zones for Northern, Central and Southern regions will take place on March 14, 2020 at Katoto, Civo and Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) respectively and will be presided over by the new executive committee,” he said.

He said BASMAL has for the past years not been allocated any funds in the National Budget, which has to some extent affected their operations, among others, hosting the men’s National Club Championship.

Meanwhile, BASMAL has said it will in due course communicate of other equally important items to be discussed at the AGM.