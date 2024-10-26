Basketball legend Zitto Phillips inspires fellow legends and the sport’s enthusiasts to a Heroes basketball tournament

* To honour, appreciate and celebrate contributions fallen legends made in the country’s basketball not to be forgotten

By Duncan Mlanjira

One of the country’s basketball legend Zitto Phillips has roused a soft spot in the hearts of fellow legends and the sport’s enthusiasts to organise a Heroes tournament to honour, appreciate and celebrate contributions that the fallen legends made in basketball not to be forgotten.

On his Facebook page, Zitto enticed the soft hearts of the sport’s enthusiasts by opening the post through simply mentioning the late legends — such as Motto Khama, James Brown Gwaza, Allan Ngosi, Dennis Ngosi, Keller Zimpita, Adolf Onions, Mackson Kazombo, Harold Mvula, Maxwell Kamakoko, George Sembereka, Ted Mtambo, Bester Namputha, Humphrey Chipiringu, great radio personality Davies Mussa (aka Ada DE) as well as well as former Vice-President, late Saulos Klaus Chilima.

“You can help me mention [those I’ve left out],” he said. “They are our fallen basketball heroes who need to be celebrated. Our basketball fraternity needs to do something to appreciate and celebrate contributions that these fallen brothers of ours made in our basketball annually and not to be forgotten.

“We need a Heroes Basketball Tournament/Party,” he said, to which the responses were in agreement that it is a brilliant suggestion — thus Zitto suggests that a committee should be formed to suggest, organise and look for sponsorship.

On sponsorship, Zitto suggests that everyone should help so that it could be multiple sponsors, donors, etc): “It could be held on a long weekend so it can be a 2-day event and have several games with several categories,” he said.

He suggests categories such as madala team, young madalas, ladies, juniors and the elite or All Stars game and close with a reception/party — “as it used to be at a convenient place”.

“Let’s make something special for these brothers! You remember Raymond Misomali who passed on in a bus accident enroute to BT for basketball tournament? Paul Chinchen, Davies Mussa (Ada DE), Tikala Chibwana, Kankan Jekete, Young Chingota, Willy, Maria, Richard Mwase, Edwin Meleke, Clifford Kamanga, Cuthbert Mtawali (Chichiri & Chancol, this one you could never argue with him) — grand memories!”

Simeon Mulewa was greatly wowed, saying: “The names mentioned is as if I am seeing them play now, it used to be beautiful — something ought to be done for a remarkable remembrance.”

Kamsisi Nyirenda said: “The mentioning of the Lilongwe guys brings back great memories of Civobax and the fraternity of friends in the Capital. Sadly, because it was before the advent of social media, we don’t have many pictures of beautiful weekends with buddies.”

Anzozodo Rex Kansungwi reminisced that “basketball was even more enjoyable than football” that after games at the basketball mecca, Blantyre Youth Centre, the players would go for a night spree of entertainment — at joints such as Legends, Pats or Jazz Cafe; “kuzazindikila you are coming out from Brussels in the morning kwacha. Time!!!”

Frank Kapesa had a special mention of Davies Ada DE Mussa, saying: “He helped popularise the sport on radio. If he played Curtis Blow’s; ‘We are playing basketball’, you knew the Blantyre Youth Centre has cooked something. Besides he was a player and a coach for the young ones — he was rooted in basics.