Banyana Banyana once more beat Malawi Scorchers

Having played out to a goalless first half, Malawi Scorchers Vanessa Chikupira scored early in the second half but the hosts South Africa came from a goal down to win 2-1 in the two teams’ second international friendly at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this afternoon.

According to a report by idiskitimes.com, Banyana Banyana levelled the score through Hilda Magaia in the 75th minute and Amogelang Motau getting the winner from a beautiful set-piece in the 83rd minute.

Coach Desiree Ellis is reported to have made seven changes to the side that won 3-0 in the first friendly in Soweto on Saturday.

Notably Nompumelelo Nyandeni started as captain on her last appearance for Banyana, Kaylin Swart who reached a half century of caps in goals ahead of Andile Dlamini while striker Thembi Kgatlana started on the bench.



It further said Chakupira troubled the hosts right from the first whistle who was denied by the cross-bar and when South Africa gained possession, they combined well but wasted chances with Kgalebane Mohlakoana hitting the word work in the 32nd minute.

Another chance was missed by Tiisetso Makhubela 10 minutes later from a Gabriela Salgado cross and two minutes from the break by Adrielle Mibe whose short was saved.

The Scorchers were without the Chawinga sisters, Temwa and Tabitha because FAM cancelled its request it made to their respective clubs in France and US to be released for the FIFA-sanctioned friendly matches.

The hosts delayed to confirm the games unit a few days later before the first match on Saturday.

Coach Lovemore Fazili is preparing the team towards facing Angola in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) qualifier against Angola in October while South Africa are preparing a strong squad for their defence of their WAfCON title in July in Morocco.

The Scorchers were also without midfielder Asimenye Simwaka in the first friendly, who had been in Namibia on an Athletes’ Commission assignment and joined the squad for yesterday’s training session.—Content on match report by idiskitimes.com; edited by Maravi Express