Bangwe All Stars move one step up the relegation zone of TNM Super League 2024 after beating Baka City 3-0

* Creck SC trouble defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets but lost 3-2 to drop from 4th to 5th



* Kamuzu Barracks move to 3rd place after beating Dedza Dynamos 2-0

By Duncan Mlanjira

With goals from Kondwani Chilembwe (60′) and Richard Lapson (63’) and Clever Chikwata (85’), Bangwe All Stars beat Baka City 3-0, a win that moved them one step up the relegation zone of the TNM Super League 2024 from 15th to 14th.

The defeat leaves the TNM Super League debutantes — who were whipped 10-0 by 2nd-placed Mighty Wanderers on Saturday — still on 16th position with 8 points, with nine games left to complete the 2024 season while Bangwe All Stars have 18 points also with nine games left.

The overall performance at Balaka Stadium of Bangwe All Stars scorer of the second, Richard Lapson, earned him voted Man of the Match award.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Big Bullets have moved from 9th position to 7th to after beating Creck Sporting Club 3-2 to earn 30 points with 11 games left to play.

In the match played this afternoon, Nyasa Big Bullets led 2-0 at half time through goals scored on the stroke of the break from Maxwell Phodo Gasten (45′) and Babatunde Adepoju (45+3′).

Two minutes after resumption, Muhammad Sulumba scored for Creck Sporting in quick succession — in the 47th minute and the equaliser in the 48th but the defending champions regained their lead five minutes after the equaliser through Enerst Petro in the 53th.

Also played today, MAFCO beat Mighty Tigers 1-0 through Peter Kasonga’s 75th minute goal that earned them two steps up from 10th to 8th while Tigers remain at 12th — two seps up the red relegation zone.

In Lilongwe, Kamuzu Barracks beat Dedza Dynamos 2-0 through Christopher Mtambo (14′) and Gregory Nachipo (39′) to move three steps up from 6th place to 3rd while Dedza Dynamos remaining at 11th.

Action continues this weekend with defending champions traveling to Karonga to face Baka City on Sunday while Kamuzu Barracks will be at Mulanje Park to play hosts 13th-placed FOMO FC on the same day.

On Saturday, 6th-placed Civil Service United date 9th-placed Moyale while leaders, Silver Strikers at 48 points with 10 games left to play, will be up against Karonga United (10th) hosts Chitipa United at Rumphi Stadium on Wednesday.

Owing to their assignment of the second leg of the Airtel Top 8 quarterfinals against Bangwe All Stars at Mpira Stadium on Saturday in which they lead 1-0, Mighty Wanderers, will play their TNM Super League assignment in midweek — against FOMO FC at Kamuzu Stadium.

Dedza Dynamos will host Silver Strikers in the second leg of the Airtel Top 8 quarterfinals at Dedza Stadium on Sunday, trailing 1-4 and for their TNM Super League, they will face Bangwe All Stars away Balaka Stadium on Wednesday.

After their away assignment against Baka City on Sunday, defending champion Nyasa Bullets will probably camp in Mzuzu as on the same Wednesday they have to fulfill another assignment from home against hosts Mzuzu City Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium.