Bangwe All Stars demote coach Mabvuto Lungu and his assistant following poor performance in first round of 2023 TNM Super League

* A mutual agreement was signed at the start of the 2023 season to finish in the top eight by the of the first round



* From the 14 games played, Bangwe All Stars accumulated a meager 14 points

* Of 3 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses in which they scored 10 goals and conceded 17

By Duncan Mlanjira

Bangwe All Stars FC, who are lying 13th of the 2023 TNM Super League season with just one game to wrap up the first round, have demoted head coach Mabvuto Lungu and his assistant Chancy Nsema to their reserve side in what the team management says is due to poor run of form.

Administration Officer, Willard Banda said in a statement that the decision came after a mutual agreement which was signed at the start of the 2023 season — which was “the team must finish in the top eight of the TNM Super League by the of the first round”.

“Currently the team don’t have a coach and we are looking forward to hire a new coach by August 1, 2023,” Banda said in the statement issued on Monday.

From the 14 games played, Bangwe All Stars accumulated a meager 14 points of 3 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses in which they scored 10 goals and conceded 17.

They are joined at the bottom by Red Lions who lie at 14th position of the 16-team league having garnered 14 points from 14 matches played; Mighty Tigers on 15th with 12 points from 14 games and debutantes Extreme FC on last position with 6 points from 13 games.

Currently, the 2023 season’s top eight are champions Nyasa Big Bullets as leaders with 26 points from 13 games — tying on points with Chifipa United from 14 games while Silver Strikers are third with 25 points from 12 games.

On 4th position are Mighty Wanderers with 25 points from 13 games; Ekwendeni Hammers on 5th (23 points from 14 games); Dedza United on 6th (18 points from 14 games); Karonga United 7th (18 points from 14 games and Moyale Barracks on 8th (17 points from 13).

Bangwe All Stars’ last match of the first round is against 11th-placed Civil Service United (16 points from 14 games) at Mpira Stadium on August 2.