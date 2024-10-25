Balaka fuel filling stations charging motorists charged extra money to refuel

The situation in Balaka as of this afternoon

By Mary Makhiringa, MANA

Motorists in Balaka have to dig deeper in their pockets as they are being asked to pay extra money to refuel their vehicles, Malawi News Agency (MANA) has established.

A survey conducted at Total Energies fueling station in Balaka, which is the only place that has petrol in the district revealed that motorists are being asked to pay K10,000 if one wants to refuel full tank and K5,000 if one wants to fuel 20 litres which is against the fuel handling and distribution laws.

Operating undercover, this reporter discovered that indeed the fuel attendant was demanding extra money from the motorists. From the total due of K76,000, the attendant (name withheld) did not hesitate to tell the motorist that the money was not enough despite the motorist paying the amount shown on the display of the pump.

The motorist was left with no option but to pay the extra money and when contacted on the spot fuel station manager, Andrew Gwirani denied the allegations, saying they are only rationing the amount of litres per vehicle so that all should benefit.

“We are only controlling by asking everyone to only fuel 20 litres so that everyone should benefit,” he said but when this reporter put forward the evidence, the manager quickly said: “Let me find out from the guys and I will come back to you”, of which he never did.

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) public relations officer, Fitina Khonje said extra charges for refueling are uncalled for and motorists must always desist from this by reporting such fueling stations to MERA.

“As a regulatory body, we will further investigate the allegations,” she said.