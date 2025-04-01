Balaka and Chitipa stadiums deemed unfit to host matches; As FAM approves 11 for the elite competitions in 2025/2026 season

Bingu National Stadium approved along with 10 others

* Dimba, Civo and FAM’s Mpira stadiums placed on stand-by pending minor improvements which if addressed they will be considered for approval

* Venue owners were given enough time to address deficiencies after an initial inspection in January

Maravi Express

Following inspections made in January and in March where 16 venues were assessed, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has deemed Balaka and Chitipa stadiums as unfit to host matches ahead of the elite competitions for the 2025/2026 season.

A statement from FAM Club Licensing First Instance Body also has placed Dimba, Civo and FAM’s Mpira stadiums on stand-by pending minor improvements which if addressed they will be considered for approval.

From the 16 venues assessed, 11 were approved — Kamuzu Stadium (Blantyre); Mulanje Park (Mulanje); Bingu National (Lilongwe); Silver (Lilongwe); Nankhaka (Lilongwe); Chitowe (Nkhotakota); Champion (Dowa); Dedza (Dedza); Mzuzu (Mzuzu); Karonga (Karonga) and Rumphi (Rumphi).

In the statement, FAM Club Licensing Manager, Clement Kafwafwa said venue owners were given enough time to address deficiencies after an initial inspection in January.

“Following our first inspection, we informed stadium owners of the required standards and necessary improvements for approval, while some addressed the issues, others did not, leading to these results.

“We will continue monitoring the conditions and ensure regulations are adhered to,” Kafwafwa said.

The 2025/2026 season kicked off on Saturday through the FAM-NBS Bank Charity Shield, which was won by TNM Super League 2024 champions, Silver Strikers beating their league runners-up Mighty Wanderers 5-4 in post-match penalties after a 2-2 draw — and also added relief to the Bankers failed in three previous attempts losing to leaving 7-time winners Nyasa Big Bullets in 2018, 2022 and 2024.

It also marked a dream start for Silver Strikers new head coach, Peter Mgangira’s head coach, who said after the match that the win has given confidence to the players going into the new season, which they start against Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday.

Wanderers drew first blood in the 26th minute when Cameroonian striker Sama Tanjong finished off a well-worked move but Silver Strikers responded in the second half through Binwell Katinji, who converted a Precious Sambani delivery to level the game.

The Nomads regained their lead when Blessings Singini struck from distance, beating Silver’s goalkeeper George Chikooka — but despite being on the back foot, Silver kept pressing and eventually found the equalizer when Zebron Kalima pounced on a set-piece to force the game into penalties.

Wanderers’ chances took a significant blow when Sama Tanjong limped off injured just before halftime, forcing Bob Mpinganjira to bring in Clement Nyondo. The injury compounded their defensive struggles, as Stanley Sanudi had to fill in as a makeshift left-back due to Timothy Silwimba’s absence.

Despite these challenges, the Nomads’ backline, featuring Emmanuel Nyirenda and Lawrence Chaziya, held firm for much of the game but Chaziya was red carded for a serious foul on Chinsinsi Maonga leaving Wanderers with 10 men for the final 20 minutes, making it harder for them to maintain their lead.

The victory extends Silver Strikers’ dominance over Mighty Wanderers, marking their seventh consecutive win against the Nomads in all competitions and the Bankers also became the only other team besides Bullets to win the Charity Shield since its inception in 2016.

Mgangira fielded three new signings in the match, with Precious Sambani starting at left back, while Festus Duwe and Emmanuel Allan also made their full debuts. Katinji justified his selection by finding the net in regular time and converting in the shootout.

After the match, Mgangira praised his charges for the triumph, saying it was well deserved: “It was a good match though we had a slow start. This resulted in us conceding a goal in the first half but the boys came back in the game later on.”

On his part, Bob Mpinganjira — whose next assignment is against Blue Eagles on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium — attributed the defeat to the red card and Sama Tanjong’s injury.

“The players gave everything, scoring twice but red card changed everything,” he said. “We have seen where we can work on as the season starts next week.”

Meanwhile, during FAM’s annual interface meeting with national supporters committee of the upcoming 2025 football season, the association’s president, Fleetwood Haiya praised them their efforts in reducing violence in stadiums.

“The good job that you are doing can never be taken for granted, it is not surprising that for the first time 2024 season recognised supporters,” he said. “You have done so well in creating a conducive environment that has allowed families to start patronizing the games without fear.”

Present was Super League of Malawi (SULOM) president, Colonel Gilbert Mitawa, who echoed Haiya’s sentiments — expressing gratitude to supporters for a successful 2024 season.

“The success of the just-ended season couldn’t have been possible without you supporters. You have done so well in changing the narrative,” Mitawa said while patron of the supporters, Charles Nyirenda, said it is encouraging to see the initiative bearing fruit and expressed optimism for more achievements in the 2025 season.

The meeting, held at Bingu National Stadium, reviewed the 2024 season highlighting the tolerance between the supporters as one key success story since the inception of the committee but quick to admit there is need for serious firmness to end cases of juju beliefs that dent the beautiful game.—Content by Fam.mw