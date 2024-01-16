Bakili Muluzi, JB implore of private sector and goodwill stakeholders not to relent in supporting Cyclone Freddy recovery response

* As Illovo Sugar Malawi supports the two Presidential Goodwill Ambassadors with K100m towards construction of houses



* When President Chakwera appointed them as Goodwill Ambassadors it did not mean they were to receive funding from government and its agencies

* They were to look elsewhere for the financial support — thus from the private sector

By Duncan Mlanjira

Former Presidents, Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda (JB), who were appointed by President Lazarus Chakwera as Goodwill Ambassadors to overseer the recovery process of supporting Cyclone Freddy survivors, say there are thousands of people still homeless and needing help.

Thus they made a plea to the private sector and other well-wishing stakeholders that for the recovery process to succeed there is need to support the initiative that President Chakwera entrusted them to overseer.

This was said when Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc supported the Tigwirane Manja project with K100 million towards construction of houses for the homeless survivors of Chikwawa District — home to the company’s estate based at Nchalo.

The two emphasized that when Chakwera appointed them Goodwill Ambassadors it did not mean they were to receive funding from government and its agencies, saying they were to look elsewhere for the financial support — thus from the private sector.

They disclosed that while they did get positive responses from those they approached, especially their very close partners in development both local and international, there are many companies they have reached out to but their response was “we will come back to you” — but never did.

However, since their appointment back in April last year, the two have managed to attract sponsorship from various partners, including from their own resources, with which they have managed to construct climate change resilient houses in Phalombe, Chiradzulu, Zomba, Mulanje and other areas.

They also said they were greatly affected by the state of the economy in that when they received some money that could have helped them to construct at least 100 houses, prices of cement and other building materials went astronomically up forcing them to adjust by providing less.

They said K100 million they have received from Illovo could have helped build 15 houses but with cement at over K25,000, it can’t cater for even 10 houses.

They also said they do not just build houses as the people also need kitchens, sanitation toilets as well as safe drinking water through drilling of boreholes or providing the communities with potable water from kiosks.

The two expressed their “deep gratitude” to Illovo Sugar Malawi for their response, while at the same time appealing to the private sector not to relent but offer their support — and even without the two goodwill ambassadors approaching companies.

Present at the cheque handover ceremony at Muluzi’s residence at BCA Hill in Limbe was a delegation from Chikwawa District Council, whose DC, Nardin Kamba said the are still some destitute people still living in two relief camps.

Over 52,000 households were affected in the district that included 35 people dead and missing — thus applauding Illovo Sugar Malawi for considering that their assistance should be channeled to Chikwawa.

Managing Director, Lekani Katandula said their support, exemplifies Illovo Sugar Malawi’s “steadfast commitment to building a Thriving Malawian Community” — which the slogan for the company corporate social responsibility.

“Once again, we are here to demonstrate that we hold dear to the saying that ‘we cannot be successful as a business while our neighbors are suffering’. We would therefore like to continue making a positive impact in the aftermath of the devastating Cyclones of the last two years.”

Katandula enlightened the two Presidential Goodwill Ambassadors that the support, which is specifically for building houses, “is in addition to the sum of K82.6 million which we already spent in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy”.

“Our initial reaction included the donation of blankets, sugar, soya pieces, salt, cooking oil, beans, flour, and soap to Ndirande, Lunzu and Mpapa primary schools in Blantyre [where homeless survivors were accommodated as relief camps].

“In Nchalo similar donations were made to 1500 families within the estate and surrounding communities,” said Katandula, who also disclosed that since Muluzi and JB were appointed Goodwill Ambassadors for Cyclone Freddy recovery, he keenly followed “with great admiration” how they “tirelessly embraced their task” by handing over houses in Phalombe, Zomba, Chiradzulu and Mulanje districts, with other homes still under construction in Mangochi.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to your Excellencies, Dr. Bakili Muluzi and Dr. Joyce Banda, for gracing this occasion. We are grateful to you Dr. Bakili Muluzi for hosting this event at your residence.

“Your support and dedication to the welfare of our nation while you are in retirement is commendable and serves as an inspiration to us all.

“In your campaign to raise funds which were to go towards assisting those who had been affected by Cyclone Freddy, your Excellencies approached Illovo Sugar Malawi with an appeal for a donation.

“Seeing the critical needs on the ground and also the obvious alignment between the initiative and Illovo’s self-identified corporate purpose of ‘Creating a Thriving Malawian Community’, we did not hesitate to respond positively.

“Illovo Sugar Malawi believes that genuine success is measured not only in economic terms but also by the positive impact we have on society. Today’s contribution exemplifies our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen, fostering sustainable development, and actively participating in the well-being of our communities as we drive our vision of providing affordable food and energy.

“Let us collectively remember that it is through shared humanity and collective efforts that we can rebuild and create a future marked by resilience and prosperity — together, we have the power to make a significant difference.

“I would therefore like to join you, your Excellencies in appealing to more corporate entities to respond positively to your continued appeal for support. There is still a need for more housing and as we are in the rainy season this need is even more dire,” concluded Katandula.