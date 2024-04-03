Baka City v Karonga United highlighted as game of the week as TNM Super League kicks off this weekend

* Dubbed Karonga derby and as an intense match that is definitely where bragging rights are at stake

* No bragging rights are at stake here. Karonga United is the only true pride of Karonga and we don’t share this bragging right with anyone at the moment

By Duncan Mlanjira

Debutantes Baka City take on experienced Karonga United in what is being touted as game of the week as TNM Super League kicks off this weekend.

On its Facebook page, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) described the encounter between The Clever Boys and Ingwina Syamwakaronga as “an intense match [that is] definitely where bragging rights are at stake”.

But a Karonga United fan, Atusosi Chilo, differed with the statement, saying: “No bragging rights are at stake here. Karonga United Football Club is the only true pride of Karonga and we don’t share this bragging right with anyone at the moment.

“The only assignment we have here is welcoming our very junior into the elite League Super League of Malawi. If our juniors Baka City Football Club, The Clever Boys win — which is very unlikely though — we will only say welcome in the elite league. Otherwise, mwana ni mwana.”

Christopher Kudo also differed with the assertion that it is a Karonga derby but rather a Kyungu derby to which Kifungwe Baleky agreed: “Exactly, wanted to say the same — both teams are under Paramount Chief Kyungu; therefore the name Karonga derby makes little sense than Kyungu derby, which makes a lot of sense.”

This is also in recognition of the passion that Paramount Chief Kyungu has given to sports, more especially Karonga United and that his area was also voted as The Best Sports District of the Year at the Malawi Sport Award gala in February.

Clever Nkalapagwa Chisanga was equally excited with the presence of Baka City in the elite league, saying: “Clever boys, you have my support” while John Mafil Banda wooed Karonga fans to patronise the game on Sunday to “support our boys”.

Baka City secured a place in the TNM Super League after emerging champions of the 2023 NRFA Simso-Innobuild with 31 points.

Embangweni FC and Iponga FC had 25 points each but were separated by a single goal margin for them to finish on position 2 and 3 respectively.

The Clever Boys join Creck Sporting Club and Mulanje-based FOMO FC as the debutantes for the forthcoming TNM Super League to fight for honours alongside champions, Nyasa Big Bullets; Silver Strikers (last season’s runners-up); Mighty Wanderers (3rd-place); Chitipa United (4th); Kamuzu Barracks (5th); Bangwe All Stars (6th); Dedza Dynamos (7th); Civil Service United (8th); Karonga United (9th); MAFCO (10); Mighty Tigers (11); Ekwenden Hammers (12) and Moyale Barracks (13).

Meanwhile, SULOM expresses its huge appreciation to corporate companies and individuals who graced its Fundraising Dinner & Dance on Saturday, saying: “Your kind contributions and efforts have truly made this event possible. Together, we are positively impacting our league’s future.

“We really appreciate your support and commitment to our noble cause. Thank you for making a positive impact on Malawi’s top flight league.

The corporates that made special recognition include FDH Bank Plc, Amaryllis Hotels-Blantyre, Masters Bakery, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Entertainers Promotions, Kips Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlour, Woodlands Lodge-Lilongwe JK Productions, Nyasa Capital Finance as well as Malawi National Council of Sports and Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Present as guest of honour was the country’s most successful entrepreneur, Thom Mpinganjira leading the high profile business and sports personalities at the glamorous event, that included the country’s former football great internationals — legends for Nyasa Big Bullets (Lawrence Waya and Kinnah Phiri) and for Silver Strikers (Peterkins Kayira and Francis Songo).

Also present was FAM president, Fleetwood Haiya; Attorney General Thabo Chakaka; musician formerly known as Annie Matumbi; Twikale Chirwa, who is head of marketing at First Capital Bank (FCB) — sponsors Nyasa Big Bullets.

Others were former Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) president and current Africa Zone 4.5 president, Susan Namangale; Tiyese Kaimila, marketing manager of FDH Bank (sponsors of FDH Bank Cup, Malawi national football and netball sponsors as well as financiers of primary school Mayor’s Trophy); amongst many others.

Chiukepo Msowoya was presented an award for being player who holds the record of the most goals in the elite league since 2000, alongside soldier of valour, Gastin Simkonda — who is the second leading goalscorer in the same period.

SULOM also unveiled a huge partnership — a whooping K260 Million on the cards from Premier Bet as the elite league, being led by Colonel Gilbert Mittawa, who replaced Haiya after he was elected FAM president also changes its logo to reflect its revive and reform brand ambience it deserves.