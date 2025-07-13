Baka City temporarily leapfrog over Bangwe All Stars and Mitundu Baptist in NBS Bank NDL as Red Lions maintain lead

* Baka City earned 15 points after their triumph yesterday — through a goal scored late in the game (87’) by Tambulani Mwale

By Duncan Mlanjira

Baka City yesterday afternoon beat Chilumba Barracks 1-0 at Chitipa Stadium to temporarily take second place of the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL), displacing Mitundu Baptist, who are hosting resurrected Bangwe All Stars this Sunday afternoon at Civo Stadium.

Meanwhile, leaders Red Lions poured more woes on rock bottom Jenda United beating them 3-0 at Balaka Stadium through a brace from Mphatso Magaleta (32′, 56′) and Brown Gondwe (73′) to amass 18 points.

Baka City earned 15 points after their triumph yesterday — through a goal scored late in the game (87’) by Tambulani Mwale, scored with a beautiful header from a Lloyd Siyeni’s well-taken corner kick.

Another intriguing encounter yesterday was a battle of supremacy between two former Malawi internationals, Joseph Kamwendo and Jimmy Zakazaka — mentors for Mchinji Villa and FOMO FC respectively — won by Zakazaka’s charges by 3-0 but stayed put on 8th place as they have amassed 9 point, one behind Ntaja United.

The hosts scored first through Juwao Davie in the 28th minute but the visitors — who are the recent past participant of the TNM Super League 2024 — were gifted an equaliser 10 minutes later through Mchinji Vila’s Chisomo Yakobe’s own goal in the 38th before Thomas Grey took the team into the lead 20 minutes after the break (65′) while Rashid Chilomo sealed the win in the 76th.

Elsewhere at Mpira Stadium, Ndirande Stars’ Mayamiko Makato’s 18th minute goal was enough to earn them all three points after beating Ntaja United 1-0 but stay put on 9th place with 8 points.

Action for this Sunday also sees 6th-placed Namitete Zitha at home at Mchinji Ground hosting Chintheche United (5th), who share 11 points and separated by goal difference.