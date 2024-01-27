Baka City FC hunt for sponsorship in preparation for the 2024 TNM Super League

Team manager, Alick Zungu

By Phillip Nyangali Phiri, MANA

Newly-promoted football team into TNM Super League, Karonga-based outfit Baka City Football Club, is on the hunt for sponsorship deals in their quest to prepare for the 2024 TNM Super League season.

In an interview on Friday with Malawi News Agency (MANA), team manager, Alick Zungu said they have embarked on preparations for their first-ever participation in the Malawi’s elite football tournament without having an official sponsor yet.

“As of now, administrative preparations are going on well and we are expected to resume trainings on Monday,” he said. “However, Baka City does not have an official sponsor and we are calling for support from well-wishers and other potential partners to come forward to support the team in various aspects.”

Zungu added that the 2023 Northern Region Football Associaciation (NRFA) Simso-Innobuild champions are in talks with players, whom he did not disclose, from other teams to join them in a quest to boost the team’s squad.

“So far we haven’t signed new players but we are discussing with other players to join us before the season starts. We are confident that they will join us.

“We can’t mention the names of the players because we have not finalised everything as far as player transfers are concerned but we will announce the names when all is set.”

A Baka City fan, Salomy Banda is hopeful that the team will survive the 2024/2025 TNM Super League campaign despite not having an official sponsor and has urged fellow football lovers to continue supporting their team.

“I understand that having a sponsor boosts players’ confidence but I have no reservations that Baka City will do better and hopefully finish in Top 5,” she said. “I would also like to call for support from my fellow supporters as we play an important role for our team’s performance.”

Baka City secured a place in the TNM Super League after emerging champions of the 2023 NRFA Simso-Innobuild with 31 points and 14 goals from 14 games.

Embangweni FC and Iponga FC had 25 points each but were separated by a single goal margin for them to finish on position 2 and 3 respectively.