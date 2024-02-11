Bafana Bafana secure AFCON bronze after shootout triumph over DR Congo

* After 11 perfect spot-kicks, DR Congo’s Chancel Mbemba crucially missed to to lose 5-6



* Fourth time for South Africa to reach the podium after 1996 (champion), 1998 (finalist) and 2000 (third)

Maravi Express

South Africa claimed the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Côte d’Ivoire third place play-off last night — beating DR Congo 6-5 on penalties after a pulsating goalless 120 minutes.

It hands Bafana Bafana only their second ever AFCON bronze medal and first since 2000 having finished on the podium of an AFCON for the fourth time in their history — after 1996 (champion), 1998 (finalist) and 2000 (third).

Both sides rang the changes following exhausting semi-final defeats that also ended in penalties and the first half proved cagey with clear chances lacking for either team.

DR Congo looked livelier after the break as Simon Banza and Grady Diangana threatened but wayward finishing cost them dearly.

Bafana Bafana also struggled to create openings until the latter stages. Substitute Mihlali Mayambela almost won it late on but fired over and with penalties looming, South Africa held their nerve.

After 11 perfect spot-kicks, DR Congo’s Chancel Mbemba crucially missed to hand Bafana Bafana the bronze.

The shootout relief capped South Africa’s AFCON recovery after a poor start and coach Hugo Broos has moulded an exciting young team brimming with potential as their first medal since 2000 represents a major milestone for Broos’ youthful side.

This shootout success should be only the start for Bafana Bafana’s talents and with bronze claimed, South Africa can look to build a legacy after progress in Côte d’Ivoire.

And Broos was full of praise for his players, who were given very little chances but they were impressive in Côte d’Ivoire 2023 where they dismantled African football heavyweights enroute to the third-place finish.

“I said after Nigeria match that I was proud of this team, and I think today people can see why I say I am proud of this team,” he told CAFonline. “We were not fresh but when you see the mentality in that group, it is impressive. The boys did very well — they showed great mentality and tried to do what I asked

Broos also made a special mention of the players that were on the bench who rallied the on-field players: “It shows that if we have problems, we can count on those who are on the bench. I was satisfied with players on the pitch, but I was even more satisfied with those on the bench.

“They were encouraging them and pushing them — from this, you know that you have 23 guys who want one thing and that is winning.”

His counterpart, Sebastian Desabre draws a lot of positives to take from DR Congo’s showing Côte d’Ivoire: “We wanted to finish the competition well, but this does not affect the beautiful competition we had during this AFCON and what the players gave during these last few weeks.

“We are not third but fourth because we couldn’t finish the chances we created. My takeaway from today is that when we look at the boys play, we can see that they give 100% even when they are tired.

“With this fighting spirit on the pitch, we can get things done. We are very happy with how we have performed at this AFCON. This is a team that was not there in the previous edition so we can be proud of progress.”—Reporting by CAFonline