Babatunde finds his scoring form as he helps Bullets beat Bangwe All Stars in TNM Super League 2024

By Duncan Mlanjira

Nigerian Babatunde Adepoju, who tormented his former club Mighty Wanderers on Sunday in the FDH Bank Cup Round of 16 on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium by scoring a brace in their 2-1 win over their arch rivals, continues with his scoring form when he netted first in Nyasa Big Bullets 2-0 win over Bangwe All Stars in the TNM Super League 2024 played this afternoon.

He scored in the 49th minute before Chawanangwa Gumbo added the second two minutes later (51′) for the defending champions to end the first round on 4th place — two places up ahead of the match.

From 15 first round matches, the defending champions have 23 points from five wins, eight draws and two losses and they share points with 5th-placed Kamuzu Barracks — but separated by goal difference as the Bullets amassed 18 against nine while the military side have scored 20 and conceding 18.

On third place are Mzuzu City Hammers with 25 points, who drew 1-1 with Karonga United this afternoon and they share points with Mighty Wanderers but separated on goal difference as the Hammers netted 16 and conceded 15 while the Nomads scored 20 against 10.

The Nomads are yet to complete one remaining game against league debutantes Baka City (16th) away at Karonga Stadium tomorrow.

Also remaining with one game each are Creck Sporting Club and Dedza Dynamos, who conclude their assignments tomorrow Aubrey Dimba Stadium in Mchinji — initially scheduled for Civo Stadium but changed to due to the original venue’s last minute unavailability.

Also playing today were MAFCO and Civil Service United who drew 2-2 for MAFCO (21 points) to finish the first round on position 7 and Civil Service (20 points) on 8th place.

A win tomorrow by either Creck Sporting (9th with 20 points) and Dedza Dynamos (10th with 19) will see them leapfrogging 6th-placed Moyale Barracks (22 points) and 7th-placed MAFCO FC (21 points).

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers rounded off the first round of the TNM Super League 2024 with a stalemate against Moyale Barracks on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium but the Bankers have finished off their 15 matches as the only side to taste defeat this far.

Coach Peter Mponda told club media that the result was fair, saying: “Playing a goalless match against Moyale at their home feels like a fair result. I think on a balance of play it was a 50-50 affair.

“We couldn’t ask for more in this match i think we return to Lilongwe satisfied,” said the coach as he now focuses on start their second round with an away fixture in Karonga against Karonga United on August 10.

The Bankers lead the table with 37 points — 12 ahead of runners-up Mighty Wanderers (25), who are remaining with that one game against Baka Citi, who anchoring the table with 7 points from one win 4 draws and 9 losses.

The loss for Bangwe All Stars has left them still in the precarious red relegation zone on 15th position having earned just nine points from 15 games played of one win, six draws and eight losses.

Also on the red relegation zone are Chifipa United, who have concluded their first round with 12 points from 3 wins, 3 draws and 9 losses.