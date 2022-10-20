Babatude scores four goals as Nyasa Bullets thump relegation-bound Sable Farming 5-1; Overtakes Sulumba by 2 goals in TNM Super League Golden Boot race

Babatunde, Man of the Match and kept match ball for his hat-trick

* The defending champions now just need two wins — or one win and two draws in their remaining five matches

* Following a 0-1 loss by Blue Eagles at the hands of Kamuzu Barracks as they reduced their maximum points to 65

Analysis by Duncan Mlanjira

Babatude Adepoju was in devastating form when he scored 4 goals for Nyasa Big Bullets to clobber relegated Sable Farming 5-1 with the other goal scored by Thomson Magombo in a TNM Super League match played at Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday.

Babatude, who was named Man of the Match, now has 16 league goals — overtaking Mighty Wanderers’ Muhammad Sulumba by 2 goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

Bullets, the league’s defending champions, now just need two wins — or one win and two draws — in their remaining five matches to retain the title following a 0-1 loss by Blue Eagles at the hands of Kamuzu Barracks, also on Wednesday.

The cops of Nankhaka — at 51 points with maximum of 63 — have been displaced by Kamuzu Barracks as runners-up. The Eagles (50 points) and Mighty Wanderers (47) tie on maximum points of 65 while Bullets’ maximum is 76 having having collected 61 points.

Sable Farming’s Mike Tetteh raised some hopes for his teams when he scored early but the defending champions’ Babatunde quickly equalized to go on and score three more.

Kamuzu Barracks’ Olson Kanjira now has three league goals after scoring the lone goal against Blue Eagles.

Fourth-placed Mighty Wanderers, who clobbered Rumphi United 10-0 last week, will travel up north to face 12-placed Karonga United this Saturday October 22.

Completing the top eight race — to fight for the glamorous Airtel Top 8 — are Wanderers (4th; with 47 points); Silver Strikers (5th; 42), Mafco (6th; 40), Moyale (7th; 40) and Dedza Dynamos (8th; 39).

Threatened with relegation include 13th-placed Red Lions (with 25 points and maximum 37), 14th Sable Farming (21; maximum 36), 15th TN Stars (16; maximum 31) and 16th Rumphi United (10; maximum 13).

The honours list for the Golden Boot race is:

16 goals

Babatude Adepoju (Nyasa Big Bullets)

14 Goals

Muhammad Sulumba (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers),

12 Goals

Chawanangwa Kaonga (Silver Strikers)

11 Goals

Raphael Phiri (Moyale)

9 Goals

Zeliat Nkhoma (Kamuzu Barracks)

8 Goals

Staine Davie (Silver Strikers), Charles Chipala (Dedza Dynamos), George Chaomba (Tigers F.C), Patrick Mwaungulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Mphatso Filimoni (Mafco) and Royal Bokosi (Red Lions)

7 Goals

Promise Kamwendo (Dedza Dynamos), Trouble Kajani (Rumphi United) and Peter Katsonga (Mafco)

6 Goals

Chimwemwe Idana, Anthony Mfune, Hassan Kajoke & Precious Sambani (Nyasa Big Bullets), Gaddie Chirwa & Schumacher Kuwali (Blue Eagles), Wongani Lungu & Gift Chunga (Ekwendeni Hammers), Precious Chiudza (Tigers F.C), Gastin Simkonda (Moyale) and Clement Nyondo (Dedza Dynamos)

5 Goals

Chiukepo Msowoya & Vincent Nyangulu (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Binwell Katinji (Civil Service), Christopher Gototo {4 goals with Sable} (Blue Eagles), Isaac Msiska (Ekwendeni Hammers), Lloyd Njaliwa (Moyale), China Chirwa (T N Stars) and Zikani Sichinga (Mafco)